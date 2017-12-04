Trump won't say if he has confidence in Bannon: report

President Trump was mum on whether he still has confidence in his embattled chief strategist Steve Bannon, according to a published report.
The new interview this morning is raising questions about the future of Steve van n.'s role in the trump administration. A New York Post reporter asked the president if he has confidence in his top advisor the president did not indoor Spann and saying quote. I like Steve but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. President trump also addressed fans feud with Jared Kushner who's another advisor and the president's son in law saying he told them to straighten it out.

