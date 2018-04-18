Trump confident in Pompeo confirmation despite opposition

More
A battle is brewing over Mike Pompeo's confirmation as secretary of state.
1:11 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump confident in Pompeo confirmation despite opposition
Top Parker's. Easily make a gentleman. Great secretary of state I will say this is hall. He's never. React law. Two as far as I'm sure he's never let me. I don't give us. So let's see what happens if you remember he voted for the health care. This is the favorite when somebody else undefeated. That hurt us so well I confidence and ran but it also a great deal of tough to look I think my company. By the way just left North Korea. 380 fleet did not want. Well we're them. So I think that my he'd reject we'll. Picking. And things like I feel he's going to work out very well and I think our country really needs him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54566981,"title":"Trump confident in Pompeo confirmation despite opposition","duration":"1:11","description":"A battle is brewing over Mike Pompeo's confirmation as secretary of state. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-confident-pompeo-confirmation-opposition-54566981","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.