Transcript for Trump says he congratulated Putin in call, will soon meet

I had a call with President Putin. And congratulated him on the victory his electoral victory the call had to do also with the fact that we will. Probably get together in the not too distant future. So that we can discuss. Arms we could discuss the arms race as you know he made a statement that. Being in an arms race is not a great thing that was right after the election awarded the first step in shipment. And we are spending 700 billion dollars this year and our military and a lot of it is that we. Are going to remain stronger than any other nation in the world by far. We are very good call and I suspect that will probably be meeting in the not too distant future to discuss. The arms race which is. Getting out of control. But we will never allow anybody. To have anything. Even close to what we have and also to discuss Ukraine. And Syria. And North Korea and various other things so I think probably will be. Seeing President Putin in the not too distant future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.