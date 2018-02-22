Transcript for Trump continues call for raising age limits on guns, says NRA is on board

That are in two. Doing background checks if they wouldn't be thinking about. Maybe two weeks ago. We're going to be strong background chips. We're gonna work or getting the age up to 21 instead of eighteen. We're getting rid of the Bob stocks. We're going to be focusing very strongly that mental health as he has a case. And I'm the biggest believer. Of the Second Amendment that the risk. That they use. But I'll take what I spoke with the hiring at the top. People and I spoke and they gave me tremendous support I spoke to him and it really did do things they want to do things. You know the good people the patriots they love this country. But the NRA is ready. To do things we're talking about rules and regulations for purchasing. Talking about changing in age from eighteen to twenty I mean so they buy a revolver. A handgun they buy. At the age of 21. And yet. These other weapons that we talk about that some people don't like they're about to buy them at eighteen so does that make sense. How does that make sense so. I'd say that it took albeit when he won but would not really talking about money we talk about common sense. And it's a great thing and the NRA well we'll back I really feel very confident the matter it will back it and so congress and so it's.

