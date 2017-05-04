Trump counselor removed from National Security Council role

Bannon's participation had been called "unprecedented."
0:28 | 04/05/17

Transcript for Trump counselor removed from National Security Council role
More songs from breaking news right now and a pastor with controversial senior advisor to president truck Stephen Bannon we have just learned. For ABC news and he's been removed from that the National Security Council. That is according to a senior administration official and ABC news. Ban then as we just mentioned is currently assistant to the president and White House chief strategist. In the administration again we have just been told that he's been removed from the National Security Council.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

