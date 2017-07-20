Transcript for Trump criticizes Attorney General Sessions, appears to threaten Sen. Dean Heller

climate in D.C. Is much less civil these days. The new guy has been on the attack trashing his own appointee for attorney general and threatening Nevada senator Dean heller for holding out on voting to repeal and replace Obamacare. Take a look. Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else. This was the one we were worried about, you weren't there, but you're going to be. You're going to be. He? Okay. Ew. Well, you know, this kind of bullying tactic, I mean, I guess the new guy doesn't recognize or realize that that senator represents his constituents, and he is voting in their best interest, not the president's. Yeah. That's not his -- that's not that senator's job -- Senator heller of Nevada? Yeah. He acts like he could fire him. That's the thing. I think he thinks he can. Because he voted against the health care bill. Yes, he did. And he was very clear about it. He said this is not good for the people of Nevada. It does not help us. Here's how it messes us up. Here's why I'm not getting behind it. And so basically what he is trying to put out with a ha, ha, ha, is get with the program or I'm going to get you thrown out. Well you know, you don't have that choice, sir. The people of Nevada will decide whether he stays or goes, and as far as Jeff sessions goes, you know, that's what he's supposed to do. He did the right thing. That's the law. That's the law. He didn't have a choice either. The thing with sessions, first of all, you notice he didn't say anything about Flynn. But he appointed sessions. Everybody he appoints seems to have some connection to Russia. Find somebody who's not connected to Russia and then you don't have to worry about recusing yourself. Everyone he knows is connected to Russia. Right. Okay. We're going to be right back,

