Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

More
The president had said as early as August he would be declaring a "national emergency," which many interpreted as his commitment to authorize a presidential emergency under the Stafford Act or the National Emergencies Act.
0:40 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50742826,"title":"Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency","duration":"0:40","description":"The president had said as early as August he would be declaring a \"national emergency,\" which many interpreted as his commitment to authorize a presidential emergency under the Stafford Act or the National Emergencies Act.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-declares-opioid-crisis-public-health-emergency-50742826","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.