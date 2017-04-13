Transcript for Trump deems bomb drop in Afghanistan as 'Very successful'

Another really another successful. Job we're very very proud of military. Yeah like we're proud of the folks in this room we are so proud of our military and it was under the successful. At that he's progress. Everybody that's exactly what happened so. And dues. And military we have the greatest located. That it as usual so we have given them total authorization. That's what did it and frankly that's what they've been so successful lately. If you look at what's happened over the last eight weeks and compare that will really do what's happened over the last eight years. You'll see there's a tremendous difference Vista so. We have incredible leaders in the room to have incredible militant. And we have heard and this was another believers successful mission. This sends a message. It doesn't make any difference is detection and North Korea is a problem problem will be taken care of by Wilson does. I think China has really been working very hard. I have really gotten to like and respect. There's a president she uses to refer person spent a lot of time together in Florida the young and he's a very special man so we'll see how it goes I think he's gonna try very hard and thank you.

