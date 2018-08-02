Transcript for Trump defends religious liberty at home and abroad at National Prayer Breakfast

When catastrophic hurricane struck. First responders and everyday citizens dove into rushing waters to save. Stranded families from danger and they save them by the thousands. Neighbors opened their homes to those in need of food. Clothes. Shelter firefighters brave blinding smoke and flames to rescue children from devastating wildfires. During the horrific shootings. Strange you shielded strangers. And police officers ran into a hail of bullets. To save the lives of their fellow Americans. Right in Las Vegas this terrible day a terrible night. But such bravery. When Americans are able to live by their convictions to speak openly of their faith and to teach their children what is right. Our families thrive. A communities flourish. And our nation can achieve. Anything at all much work. Will always remain. But we will never arrest until that she he's completely done and we are really doing it like never before. We know that millions of people in Iran Cuba Venezuela north period and other countries suffer under repressive. And brutal. Regimes. America stands with all people suffering oppression. And religious persecution. Here with us today is another symbol of hope the very brave nine year old girl. Name's Sophie and Marie the camp. Peters. Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her. To have many strokes. At one point the doctors told self Ian. That she would not be able to walk. Sophia replied if you're only going to talk about what I can't do that I don't want to hear it. Just let me try to walk. Keeps her. Had she succeeded. Had one ever heard doctors even told her mom and their right here in the front row where they should be. This little girl has got owners' side. Thank you Sophia thank you mom. Great mom. I think you love your mom she said I have a great mom I love my mom. Right. Just two weeks ago Sophia needed to have a very high rate. Surgery. She decided to ask the whole world to pray for her and she hoped to reach 101000. People. On January 24. As Sophia when it decision. She far surpassed. Her ago. Millions and millions of people lifted Sophia up in their prayers. Today we thank this Sophie is with us. And she's recovering. And she's walking very well. And I have to say this Sophie you may only be nine years old but you are already. A hero. To all of us in this room and all over the world thank you Sophia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.