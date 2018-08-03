Transcript for Trump defies critics, makes steel and aluminum tariffs official

This is an ABC news. George Stephanopoulos. It's good afternoon we'll coming on the air right now because president trump in the Roosevelt room of the white S about to make a major announcement on trade imposing steel. And aluminum tariffs he seemed their greetings to workers from Pittsburgh and now coming to the polish. Everybody. I'm honored to be here with our incredible steel and aluminum workers. And you are truly the backbone. Of America you know that. Very special people. I don't you and people that are very closely related you for a long time you know that thing it's probably the reason I'm here. So I want to thank you also want to thank. Secretary Armitage and ambassador let hasn't. Secretary Ross. Peter Navarro. Mike Pence. And getting this going and getting it done and people are starting to realize how important it is we have. To protect and build our steel and aluminum industries. But the same time showing great flexibility in cooperation. Toward those that are really friends of ours. Both on a trade basis and a military basis. The strong steel and aluminum industry are vital to our national security absolutely vital. Steel is steel you don't have steel you don't have a country. Our investors have been targeted for years and years. Decades in fact by unfair foreign trade practices leading to the shuttered plants and mills. The leg off of millions of workers. And the decimation. Of entire communities. And that's going to stop right when to stop. This is not merely an economic disaster but it's a security disaster. We want to build our ships were sort of build our planes we want to build our military equipment with steel with aluminum from our country. And now we're finally taken action to correct this long overdue problem. It's a travesty. Today I am defending America's national security. By placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel. And aluminum. We will have a 25% tariff on foreign steel. And a 10% tariff on foreign aluminum. When the product comes a course our borders. It's a process called dumping. And they dumped more than at any time. On any nation. Anywhere in the world. And it drove our plants out of business it drove up factors that a business. And we want to look lot of steel coming into our country but. We wanted to be fair. And we want our workers to be protected and we want frankly our companies to be protected. By contrast we will. Not place. Any new tax on products. Made in the USA so there's no tax if the product is made in the as a you don't wanna pay tax. Bring your plant to the usaid is no tax. Which we will benefit from the massive tax cuts that we have in place. We have passed the largest tax cut plan in the country's history. And that has caused. Really tremendous success between that and regulation cutting and I think maybe regulation. Cutting every bit as much and we have a long way to go and regulations but we've already cut more than any president in history. So where are urging all companies. To buy American that's what we want by American. The action that I am taking today follows a nine month investigation. By the Department of Commerce secretary Ross. Documenting a growing crisis in our steel and aluminum production. That threatens the security of our nation. And also is bad for us economically and with jobs. The American steel aluminum industry has been ravaged. By aggressive foreign trade practices. It's really an assault on account. Spent an assault. They know better than anybody. Other countries have added production capacity that far exceeds demand. And flooded the world market with cheap metal. That is subsidized. By foreign governments. Creating jobs for their country and take it away jobs. From our country I've been talking about this for a long time a lot longer than my political career I've been talking about this for many years for example it takes China. About one month to produce as much steel. As they produce in the United States in an entire year. Because we've closed down so much capacity. Plants closed all over the United States and some plants I see. Massive plants from forty years ago and they are working now and a little corner of the buildings. Well we're gonna get those buildings open again and producing again. And that's going to be great thing for our country. And this is only the first stop. Aluminum imports now account for more than 90% of the primary. American demand. Over the last two decades nearly two thirds. Of American raw steel companies have gone out of business. More than 13 of the steel jobs have. Disappeared. Six primary aluminum smelter is which is a big deal have permanently shut down. Since just 2012. The actions we're taking today are not a matter of choice. They are a matter of necessity for our security. We're already seeing the national security benefits of this order yesterday in anticipation. Bet we'd be here today. US steel announced its reopening and mail in Illinois a big one and recalling 500 workers immediately. That's going on all over the country and by the way it went on with solar panels which we did. Three months ago and washing machines where they went dumping washing machines all over our country. And now they're expanding plants to make washing machines we put the tax on a lot of you here. As skilled trained work force and steel. Is a crucial element. Of America's national security. And must be protected. After the signing of this proclamation. Century. Aluminum and Kentucky centuries a great company. Will be investing over 100 million dollars to restart and upgrade the air idled military grade. High quality aluminum production. Which is also critically important to our national security. That's 150000. Additional tons of aluminum. And think of it this is a close plants and how they're doing the 150000. Tons. Production and an additional 300 workers. And ultimately Mandy Moore hired in the great state of Kentucky. A package of sometimes 90000 dollars per worker our greatest presidents all understood. From Washington to link into Jackson. Teddy Roosevelt. That America must have a strong vibrant and independent to Mac manufacturing base has to happen. President McKinley who felt very very strongly about this. Country is very very successful. We actually operated out of cash flow if you can believe it. The protective tariff policy of the Republicans he said. Has made the lives of masses of our countrymen sweeter. And brighter and brighter and brighter. It is the best for our citizenship and our civilization. And it opens up a higher and better destiny for our people. Many politicians lamented the decline. Of our once proud industries and many countries denounced global excess capacity. But no one took action all of our politicians a solo is happening too cut I've seen it for 25 years I've been talking about it. Talked about Japan talked about China. But the politicians never did anything about it but now they are. Our factories. Were left Iraq and to rust. All over the place. Thriving communities turned into ghost towns. Guys know that right. Now any longer the workers who poured their cells into building this great nation where B trade. Let that be trailed is now over. I'm delivering on a promise I made during the campaign and I've been making it four. The good part of my life. I ever did this I never really thought I would. I said let's run for president. And look what happened. And part of the reason it happened is you. And my message. Having to do with an on the message results security military. The wall the border. Lot of good messages but this was one of the most important. My most important job is to keep. American people safe. And as you know we just had approved a 700 billion dollar military budget. The largest ever 716. Billion dollars next year that means not only safety but it means jobs. It also means the use of steel from our country. But at the same calls can be accomplished by. Other means America will remain. Open to modifying. Or removing the tariffs. For individual nations as long as we can agree on a way to ensure that their products no longer threaten our. Security. So I've put. Ambassador. Light eyes. Great gentleman in charge of negotiating with countries that seek an alternative to the steel and aluminum Tarance. The fact is we've been treating really I mean we've been treated so badly over the years by. Other countries I think really we've been treated very badly by our politicians by our presidents by. People that represented as a didn't frankly know what they were doing. And we lose 800. Billion dollars a year on trade. Every year 800 billion. It's been going on for a long time 700000000500. Billion. Got up to 600 billion. And it keeps going but it's gonna start. Changing has to change. We're negotiating now with China where in the midst of a big negotiation. I don't know that anything's gonna come of it they have been very helpful president she I have great respect for lot of respect. But I don't know that it is gonna come of that but we're going to cut down the but the deficits one way or the other we have a deficit with China. Of at least 500 billion dollars. And when you add intellectual property it's much higher than it's a year. At the same time due to the unique nature of our relationship with Canada and Mexico were negotiating right now. NAFTA. And would hold off the tariff for those two countries to see whether or not we're able to make the deals on NAFTA. National security very important aspect of that deal. And if we're making the deal on after this we'll figure into the dealer we won't have the tariffs on Canada on Mexico. If we don't make a deal. On NAFTA and we terminate NAFTA because they're unable to make a deal that's fair for our workers and fair for our farmers. We love our farmers. And fair for our manufacturers. We're to terminate NAFTA. And we'll start all over again. Or will just do it a different way. But will terminate NAFTA. And that'll be it but I have a feeling we're gonna make a deal on NAFTA. Have been saying it for a long time way to make a deal we terminate. And if we do there won't be any tariffs on Canada. And it won't be any tariffs on Mexican. One other thing that some of the countries that we're dealing with our great partners great. Military allies. And we're going to be looking at that very strongly the tariffs don't go affective for at least another fifteen days. And we're going to see who's treating us fairly who's not treating us fairly part of that's going to be military. Who's paying the bills who's not paying the bills we subsidize many rich countries would on military. They paid not a hundred cents on the dollar in some cases not fifty cents on the dollar and a massively wealthy countries. So we have to stop that and that will enter into the equation also. Very addressing nice area. He tweaked just came in from Elon Musk. Who's using our wonderful space facilities and did a great job. Three weeks ago he said for example an American car. Going to China pays 25%. Import duty. But a Chinese car. Coming to the United States only pays 2.5 percent. A tenfold difference though an American car going to China think of that. Paced when he 5% import duty. So we send our car over there. Pay 25%. They send their car over here 2.5 percent. Ten point that's from Leyland but everybody knows. It noted for years it never did anything about it got to change. We're gonna be doing a reciprocal tax program at some point. So that if China is gonna charges 25% tour of India is gonna charges 75%. And recharge them nothing. If they're fifty or there is 75 or their 25 we're going to be at those same numbers called reciprocal it's Ameritech's. So they charge just fifty we charged them fifty right now don't judge just fifty we judge them nothing. Doesn't work. So that's called a reciprocal tax Ameritech's and we're going to be doing a lot of that it's. We really the first year we've really set the stage. A lot of it had to do with them structurally we had to go through certain procedures in order to get to this point. But now we're at this point. American companies have not been treated fairly. And some American companies frankly have taken advantage of it and got to the countries and developed in Mexico massive automobile plants. Taking our jobs away and taking our companies down to Mexico to make the cars and then they send them right across the border. Without tax without anything. So we lose the jobs they make the cars they get all the benefits and they sell the cars back into the United States. So we're changing things and we'd have a lot of great relationships I think companies. Are going to be very happy in the end. I think that that countries are going to be very happy winners sure great flexibility. And again many of the countries that treat us the worst on trade and on military are. Our allies as they like to call them. So we just want fairness. We just want fans. We want everything to be. Reciprocal. And I think in the end we have a lot of great jobs would have lot of great companies. All coming back into our country you see it the other day Chrysler announced that leaving Mexico they're coming back into Michigan with a big plant. You haven't seen that a long time folks haven't seen that belong to. So because I sort of grew up with this. Group of people who I know aloud about the steel industry know a lot about the aluminum industry would bring them back. I thought maybe a few you might like to say a couple of words. And there's only about 25 million people like six and award him one assays up to come on up. There you have a right there president trumpet announcing after years of American workers being betrayed by the dumping of foreign steel here are calling an economic and national security disaster he's now imposing. 25% tariff on imported seal 10% tariff. I imported aluminum or that our chief White House correspondent. Jon Karl one of the points the president made there is that he's keeping campaign times giving a commitment. Of his lifetime that is true when talking about this for a long time that the process of getting their inside this White House somewhat chaotic. He's been entirely consistent on the issue of up trade in talking about the need to fight what he calls unfair trade but the process. Inside the White House Georgia's been anything but it got anything but consistent they've been all over the map. We were given some guidance early this morning suggestion that this was not happening today in suddenly it was on the scheduled is happening. We were told it was going to be across the board in every country now you hear the president talking about exemptions at least in the short term. Offered Canada and Mexico. But this was a highly controversial decision. We've in the White House and within the Republican get our president getting a lot of push back from the speaker of the house Paul Ryan and and a majority. Of house Republicans. Yen in fact just a few minutes ago Ryan actually said that he is still trying to get the president to change his mind on this. Meantime Rebecca durst a cheap is correspondents here as well Rebecca the president making. And the pointer that he thinks this is gonna bring back jobs United States' most economists say it will cost more jobs because the impact on those who consume steel and aluminum. Almost double economists believe this George it. There's one study out today 33000. Steel and aluminum to aluminum jobs gained here but 179000. Manufacturing jobs potentially lost to these tariffs and the reason. Is that by increasing these tariffs that increase the cost of doing business for any company that deals and steel and aluminum imagine car companies. Homebuilders that used products. To build homes any company that deals in Cannes though was products. Get more expensive for the companies creating can ultimately drive up costs for concealing this. First came out last week the financial markets take a big guy. On Friday they stabilized since that. They have stabilized and one of the bigger fears is the retaliation what does this mean as it goes around the world we've heard from China we've heard from the European Union. That they it would retaliate if we hiked those terror acts on their products. And in particular house speaker Wright whose continuing to speak out against this well in his home state you have Harley-Davidson that is one of the targets of the EU. Bergen blue jeans. And motorcycle. Jon Karl the presence rather buys Treasury Secretary commerce secretary trade rep not there is chief economic advisor Gary Condit has announced he's leaving the White House. Gary Cohn was adamantly opposed to these tariffs fought them throughout the first year the trump presidency whatever they came up. And he warned the president that there was not just bad policy but this would have. Bad repercussions threw out the American economy resulting in the price increases that you are Rebecca talking about. We don't resulting in in retaliation from our neighbors. He quit over this issue I mean he'd decided to leave the White House over this issue. Perhaps the most widely respected member of the west wing staff leaving the White House within a couple weeks there you have the president imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. In the United States we watching for the reaction can get the latest news on that all day long and abcnews.com of course there will be a full wrap up tonight. And world news tonight. But David Muir. Had a good afternoon. This has been a special who. From ABC.

