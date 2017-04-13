Transcript for Trump won't definitively say he still has confidence in Steve Bannon

Let's talk a little bit about things happening. Inside the White House that a lot talking Yuba extra hot pain there's and a number are rumblings look for our White House that doesn't have a lot of transparency to it. A lot of it comes down to what we hear in the way of interviews and such and and the present and active in getting some interviews recently one of them in particular caught a lot of people's attention. Because the way he talked about Steve and and key advisor from the beginning. Who his role could be shifting what what do we know about his current role and what could be its future. Here's the thing about palace intrigue when the king of the palace speaks it scrambles everything. And it's no longer just whispered phrases and and leaks that are emanating. President trump gave editors in New York Post late last week in a just published on Tuesday. Where he talked about the about it. His chief strategist and counselor. In it he said it's important to note that Steve didn't join me at the beginning he wasn't there at the very beginning and I am my own strategist he also it to described in an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week. As a guy who works Fermi. This is not just any this is a guy that is being the ideological. Kind of leading light of the White House and of the campaign before that. He has been its heavily involved in the major early stats critically that that the travel ban that that was such at a failure from the beginning in terms of enforcement is held up in the courts. The aggressive action on immigration. He is also the internal champion of the so called America first agenda he is an avowed Nationalists and that means he is not an internationalist he's not an interventionist he is not a global list in fact he likes to deride the below analysts' so. I think the policy shifts to meet or even more interesting because of the personnel wrong you know that Steve Bannon is now been sidelined internally. By in part by Jarrett in Aponte of the president's the son in law and daughter in part by other forces including some of this Opel Morgan Stanley wing of the White House Gary Cohen the former head of Morgan Stanley. Whose stock is rising so even as you see almost no movement in the legislative agenda you're seeing some shifts from the president that suggests very strongly. That this is a president whose view is shifting. That he is changing the way that he sees the world his policy positions. I think it's a mistake to view any of these as one officer Andy in a vacuum. Embracing NATO. The export import bank which is subsidies for our country companies that do business overseas and in fostering a kind of development. China and not legal in China as a currency manipulator. These are global us moves. I'd also note on the that this sort of mainstream political woes and you see you have Donald Trump moving toward something more of the bipartisan consensus on economic policy. And on foreign policy. But I think that the view that is separate than the palace intrigue I think misses the forest for the trees here. Because it is no mistake it Steve that is influence has diminished as Donald Trump's. Viewpoints have changed in ways that Steve Bannon is not and cannot be happy about. So when you take these things as a whole from of his policy shift in the last couple of days some of the comments he's been making what we know to be happening behind closed doors in the White House. If it's just a president is moving more to the scanner does he risk alienating a lot of the people. From further and that this actor who voted him into office. I think there's a couple things going on what is this the president just learning. And it is on the job learning its high stakes learning but he's been very frank about some of the lessons. That he's been that he's been learning trust vice or that's the moment ago about that extraordinary anecdote the president himself share. About talking with president she of China last week about North Korea and he set up about ten minutes of listening I realize how complicated this lies. Wow that that the idea that the president of the United States got a lot of history lesson from the president of China. And edit view it changed his viewpoint and easy it knowledge in it just 667 to his after it happens. I don't know of any precedent. For that out that's that is something else so I think part of it is that the unit that world events and the realities are shaping him because he's never had to confront these challenges before. He went said what he wanted he. He he'd be campaign based on his gut instinct and kind of crowd sourced everything to see how crowds reacted to it. Now that he's an office backed out populism doesn't work it's a lot more complicated so people of sat down with an inside look. This is the real deal with China and North Korea this is the real deal Assyrian Russia this is how it works with the export import bank this is what labeling China. A currency manipulator means and this is how it might impact what you do a North Korea. These are complicated things most politicians have known that for a long time battle front either didn't know that. Or chose not to know that as a campaigner and that's why you see these adjustments so I think that's one piece of it and I think the personnel is another piece of it. There are different world views inside his White House and we've always known about the way that the president trump seems to foment a Foster. The warring camps that come at this from different viewpoints and now you see. One set of of folks who work kind of forts in the business world in the international business world and they see this as. As positive forces around globalism. There's stock as rising when the Nationalists who more inward looking have to stop falling so even though Donald Trump sided with that Steve batting group before it's now the Gary Cohn group. It seems to have more influence apart because of world events in part it's because he's listening to at the moment.

