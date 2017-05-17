Transcript for Trump delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy

It's graduation date your New London, Connecticut. President trump is on site he just finished remarks graduates which it times sounded more than a campaign speech pressing problem. Telling the graduates about how much he and his achieved so far. He talked about jobs health care talked about exploring trip he also gave the dads. And graduates everyone here in New London at some of its vice let's listen to what he had to tell those graduates here in Connecticut where tiger. I want to take this opportunity. To give you some advice. Over the course of your life. You'll find that things are not always fair you'll find that things happen to you that you do not it is there. And that are not always warranted. But you have to put your head down and fight fight fight. Never ever ever give up. Things will work out justify. His. Then present trump went on a rain a little bit about the media blaming the media times for his coverage for telling those here in the crowd that. They are the ones that he is serving they are the ones that he is out there working hard for an as long as they. See his achievements that's all that matters his advice was then similar to what he told graduates at Liberty University over the weekend talking two students telling him not there. To listen to critics. Telling them to. Go on their own. Way and not let me stop them or bring them down and then he went back to talk about the media and some of the coverage. President trump has received plate but he did not talk about the big story moving over his. Administration of the growing controversy over the waited and finally FBI. Director chain is calling me of course we have confirmed ABC news. A memo that Komi road. After dinner that he had with president trump where president try. Ask only according to the former FBI director whether he could drop the investigation in two. National security advisor Michael Flynn. And then. Not only was that not talked about it. Also Saturday at times and freeze. Of the Coast Guard he talked about the work that they do fighting narcotics human trafficking I want to play one more sound bite from president trump. Focusing. On some advice he had. Dealing with his praise of those graduates. Here today there are. You are leaders. For the first stormy days. Beer. Swaps. To your final weeks as a first class cadet. Yeah but expected to take responsibility. To make decisions. And to act. And I. Lie. All leaders. That's exactly. What you have to do you have to at. And you have to act properly and you have to learn how to act under great great pressure you're all gonna be under great pressure. These five young cadets are about to take their rightful place. On the front line of defense for the United States of America. Yeah that's you deserve not only the congratulations. But the gratitude. Of each and every. American and we all salute you. That message very well received here the graduation some people even in the crowd are wearing make America great hat. A very hot today they came here not just to churn this graduates. But clearly also to see the president speak we haven't seen. Any protests it alters some protests as we were entering. The campus but those people are being kept hundreds of yards away. This property right now and as you can see behind these I step out for second president trump is now. Handing diplomas to the graduates and and smiling for a photo it is tradition that the president will speak at. A graduation of the service academy. Every four years arm he has come here to the Coast Guard of course Obama was here. A few years back and this is president trumps second commencement speech he's given so far into his presidential term but of course the big news of the day continues. Ninety questions surrounding the firing of FBI director call me also highlight something on Good Morning America this morning when congressman. An inch shift told our own George Stephanopoulos that. Quote we need to get those notes if they exist so those questions. We'll continue coming and it came as president trump is part of the White House today no answer to expect a Press Secretary Sean Spicer to our possibly answer reporters' questions on the way back. To washing DC later today and we'll have full coverage of that on ABC news for now on ABC's Josh Haskell like New London, Connecticut.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.