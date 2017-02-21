Trump denounces anti-Semitism: 'It has to stop'

President Donald Trump denounced anti-Semitism today after facing criticism that he has not come out strongly enough against recent threats at Jewish centers.
3:00 | 02/21/17

Transcript for Trump denounces anti-Semitism: 'It has to stop'
Etched in the all that we passed today is a quote. From spots would writes a runaway slave who joined the union army. He believes that is fellow African Americans always look to the United States. As the promised land of universal freedom. Today and every day of my presidency. I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans. And for every. American so import nothing more important. This tourism meaningful reminder. Of why we have to fight bigotry. Intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community. Ann's community centers. Are horrible. And are painful. And a very sad reminder. Of the work that still must be done. To root out hate. And prejudice and evil. But engraved. In the wall very nearby a quote by the reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1955. He told the world we are determined to work and fight until justice runs down like water. And righteousness. Like a mighty. Stream. And that's what it's going to be there to bring. This country together maybe bring some of the world together. But wanted to bring this country together.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

