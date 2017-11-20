Transcript for Trump designates North Korea state sponsor of terror, ignores Roy Moore questions

I want to thank you all for being here rent let's start our meeting and to the media to the press thank you very much we appreciate. You're up one Roy Moore Mr. President do you believe his accusers. Fueling rumors accusers Mr. President. Thank you very much things. And they you have that press and media being escorted. Out of the room there is president trump begin this. The cabinet meeting varies on delivering some remarks making a little bit of news now we're gonna walk you through everything we just turned senate candidate headlines coming out of Washington DC. Today they see the cameras making their way out hey guys I'm on an about life here in New York. Down in Washington DC a few of my colleagues joining me live now Michael Levine covers the department of jazz says John CN TT also joining us. From the DC bureau and Jordan without over at the White House north line Jon and teaching let me start with you on a little bit of the news we just saw coming out of that. Those remarks every president trump we've been we in this war while we fox. That it might be sooner or president from declaring now North Korea is officially on the list. Of state sponsors of terrorism why is this coming now. Well there's been a lot of pressure from Capitol Hill to do this on and we know that in October twelve. Senators a bipartisan group. Reached out to secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Encouraging him to do this we know that HR McMaster the president's top national security advisor. Had also are communicated in the last several weeks this was. Any issues they were looking in to set option that they've been exploring. This is the first time in North Korea has been added to this listens 2008 right now there are only. Three countries that are on that list Syria Sudan and a rod. So it's not a very populated list but as the president said the qualifications. To put somebody. On that let's put a country on there is at its repeated acts. International terrorists so what the president. Incited the air is obviously the killing of auto warm beer that was the college student that we know was ultimately returned to the United States. But die quickly air after after all the abuse and torture. He suffered while he was in custody in North Korea. This has been something at this White House has said. It AT action on North Korea they be doing something. Not fire and fury as we saw several weeks ago compliment president when he had delivered those remarks. But more diplomatic approaches right so obviously now they're adding them to this was president also announced that tomorrow the Treasury Department. He's going to be. Announcing new sanctions. That'll be leveled against North Korea's so definitely a ratcheting up the rhetoric down not not fire and fury but. Then again it's only what before 12 o'clock and there hasn't been tweet yet so happy to see you to shape right. Fill out how optimistic you are looking apologize that Dickey during without let me ask you about this to get the president began his remarks by reference saying. That trip across Asia is this something that we know what's coming up in those meetings that he was shoring up support for as part of a comprehensive. Strategy to further put pressure on the North Korean regime. Yeah on that the White House actually had tees forward during that trip saying that an announcement would come during that trip toward the end. I sit this announcement is actually coming late based on that initial timetable that the White House gave us. On hand as you saw there the president. With saying in these remarks how the primary goal is that denuclearization. Of North Korea that was the message through saying over and over again trapped backtracked. And and this new seems to be just another action to you put more pressure. On North Korea to stand down on its nuclear ambitions. Speaking of pressure Michael Mina want to ask you about some of your latest reporting let's. Over on abcnews.com for anyone to check out the full report there this is pretty incredible though some of the things we're learning. About the special counsel's investigation is looking into Russian interference. And any obstruction of justice from anyone with the term campaign or contacts. Between Russian officials during the campaign tiny little bit what we've learned and why it's so significant. Well we've learned in the past month via a special counsel's office action now turn to the Justice Department asked the justice department for any and all documents that they might have. Related to the firing of James coming back in May and then the refusal of Jeff Sessions from all ross' related matters two months earlier. And the reason that this matters is actually twofold. First as you said it shows that the special counsel is still actively investigating. This question of whether trump or anyone else. May have tried to Dee rail the federal probe into Russian meddling in last year's election. But it's also noteworthy because in this case this means for the special counsel's office is asking for documents from the very agency that has supervision over. Brought short investigation. If you remember that rose to broaden Rosen Steiner deputy attorney general took over supervision of this probe. After sessions recused himself. Rob roses sons also become a witness in this case talking to the special counsel's office about his role in Coleman's firing. There are lots of diverging things here and things coming together and this is just a unique situation. And at the heart of a lot of this now there was particularly come under questioning about a lot of that this is you mentioned attorney general Jeff Sessions I want to play a quick sound bite for you guys. I'm from just few days ago actually attorney general duck sessions was on Capitol Hill testifying before the House Judiciary Committee this is a regular oversight hearing but of course. The issue of Russia came up again and again and he would ask repeatedly. About conversations he may or may not have had a weak president trump on the matter take a listen to this. Riot to Jim Cole mis termination. Were you contacted. The Donald Trump administration anyone in that administration. Donald Trump himself or any of his political. Campaign officials. A bow out. Fear Quist to fired Jim combing. I am not able to. And cannot revealed conversations. With the president United States or his top advisors. Jordan let me ask you about that now because this. Came up again and again attorney general Jeff Sessions saying. Repeatedly and in testimonies before as well not to for this committee that he he will not either couldn't or call or another case if he would say I cannot speak to conversations. IPad privately weighed the president how is how is that going over in the White House. Yeah I mean this is that this is one and says you defend. Says that the White House the administration had since it clean that executive privilege of course it has the F act of implying. It in those moments when and Jeff Sessions highs you know this is something I can't talk about it highs. The affected seeming to say that this actually occurred of course that's not what it means. But it does tent ahead to how that appearance but. Of course this is an effective strategy for this administration to you. You know maybe had not answer questions maybe they don't want to answer out by by claiming that. Back at again and it does have that appearance that. What are you not telling us why can't you just offer this to the American people of course. They Candace facet that they they I've taken the route of claiming executive privilege. As a protective mechanism. And likely means something here because this freight executive privilege we've heard again and again looking away and unless. Yes actually it's important for a writ the executive privilege is not actually been claimed yet here were actually a long way from that happening. If if Jeff Sessions of the White House wants to actually claim executive privilege here. First congress has to subpoena them special counsel's office is this it has to subpoena them. And there is litigation at bat point is when the White House says OK now we're claiming executive privilege were far away from where a far away from that and in this case Jeff sustenance sessions it's just. Using. His confidential conversations as private conversations as as a defense. So John let me ask you about this Johnson teach you because at the heart of all this is the relationship. Between Jeff Sessions and president trump we know it has had its own ups and downs for week that in them also as president and values. Loyalty and just isn't that specifically about that what do we know about the relationship between these human right now. I think you're being very kind on the opposite downs it's more like a roller coaster and start right I mean businesses are real rocky relationship for frankly. The first statewide elected official. Being Jeff Sessions a United States that are the time. That supported then candidate Donald's for up. He was out there with them the candidate repeatedly always on the trail he served as the chairman of. Foreign policy team that was advising the president. That was a whole other issue we can dive into we have time. But this was the guy that was you know that seeded. Knowledgeable force with in the trump world right otherwise you had no one else that ever worked in a campaign let alone work. In national politics but Jeff Sessions was that guy he was the guy. Nick. A long batting record here's someone that had expertise in the areas where the president. And the Kennedy was a lacking. Since they'd gone in to their roles the president and the noble Jeff Sessions over the Department of Justice. It is being an awful. Relationship for these two men who were once extremely close your call Jeff Sessions are accused himself from any and all dealings. About the investigation into potential collusion of Russia. In the 20s16 election Donald Trump furious with that are greeted him multiple times session even offering to quit at one point that did not happen. But it is been an awfully tense relationship. Between these two men were once very close sessions has been diving in to issues very close to the president hoping to fix that the border being a big one. Obviously the salt by MS thirteen on many communities around this country. Sessions has been diving into that that is working well for the White House they've seen. That issue being tested time and time again through the five special elections that were out there and the Virginia's governor's race it is one issue that work for their Republican when he was campaigning didn't help them win but we still helpful. We but nevertheless he'll get there there are issues there where they can bond that they have found a place to have a good working relationship. But anything we're guarding the Russian investigation out not. All bets are off. Aren't they Jeff Sessions is not saying much about those conversations. Jordan Phelps let me ask you about something the president is not saying anything on yet. That has to do with Alabama Republican senate candidate. Roy Moore we heard I believe it was our colleague there in the room Cecilia Vega repeatedly asking the president. Do you believe he accusers Roy Moore it's something that's come up in the press briefings again and again to butt crack me if I'm wrong here the president has yet to say. A word about more. That's right on the essence the president has been back at art on Cecilia Vega has personally shouted questions the president giving him opportunities to weigh in on Roy Moore. On at least three separate occasions. The president did touch on the topic of Roy Moore once during his Asian trip. I just. During a gap on air force when he told reporters. Back at the White House issued a statement on his behalf that he thought Marie Moore should. Step down if the allegations are trio. I am not saying necessarily that he believes he allegations. I the president being told reporters that he would offer. More comment once he returned from Asia but the president has now been home cents. At last Tuesday evening and it has been radio silence from the man himself. That doesn't mean this topic is going away at quite the contrary Sarah Sanders gets pound it on this topic briefing after briefing. I see it get more about what the president believes what the president vote for more if he. We're an Alabama voter they they just don't want to go there is some White House it's have offered a little more clarity saying that. He is denials have not being convincing that the president himself. I'd nothing. Johnson teaching me understand here because it's not as if the president is hesitating to weigh in. Out of an abundance of caution he's jumped right into the Twitter verse to weigh in on the allegation made against senator Al Franken. This morning Kellyanne Conway on fox. Basically that look we need growing more or that seat in the senate to help pass through a push through our tax reform plans that would. All but kind of coming short of an endorsement. For Roy Moore why is the president so hesitant to say anything about the accusers or Roy Moore in this K well I think. Give a couple of she's playing at here at the first the president is not immune to being accused. I'm of actions similar to this not. Is anywhere near vulgar is what's been. Discussed about six judge Moore again and Alabama. But there have been accusers over the years out we remember back during the campaign at least twelve women came forward. Com and accuse the president sexual misconduct. During their interactions with and that's point number one point number two anything involving Roy Moore it's tough for this Prez and. Does take that off the table for a second. This was not his cat and he did not go down there campaign for Roy Moore. He campaigned for the in terms senator Luther strange who obviously loss to Roy Moore and the president has not gone back sit so right away you speak to members the White House senior team they will tell you we've had nothing do with this race we don't want to get involved in it. Regarding Franken now you know everyone I spoke to last week on the close to the president said he's not gonna go near Frankie and nothing's gonna happen. He's not gonna touch it and and then pool we had to tweets asking what rated photos to 345 and 688. It's quite stunning to think just when. You would. Hope the president wouldn't jump into this battle he deal head first inning as you said. And frankly you know he's done more damage to himself by this right he's now made it a partisan issue number one. Number two it amplifies the fact that he is not weighed in on that judge more controversy. As strong as those people around him. Your member his daughter about came out and said there is quote a special place in hell for anyone that does actions like this towards children referring to the judge. We know that Kellyanne Connolly originally came metal stronger which is why her comments on fox this morning were quite surprising. But it is bizarre you would think the president would be able to slam dunking get this one out of the way. Instead he's keeping these very open we know that there is now as other outlets have reported a second woman coming out me. Making comments about Al Franken it'll be interesting what happens there but over the week. Weakened to. A mirage of tweets that just came from the president. On a variety of topics right we talked about UCLA players we talked about the bringing home. Statues and you know are trophies. From when you're going out hunting elephants. I mean just a whole bunch of things trying to distract us if you will from this topic this. These accusations against so many for Hollywood to Washington. That are dominating. But yet we have not heard enough from the president about the big one. Daryn Alabama. Bizarre I think is the right word you nailed it right there Johnson THE and let you go back to monitoring the president's Twitter because who knows. What lies ahead thanks to you thanks to Jordan Phelps on the White House north line and to Mike Levine. Over in our gear out thanks Todd you guys. And thanks to you for watching as well head over to abcnews.com. Any time to get the latest on those stories. And many more are download ABC news apt get all the breaking news and headlines right to your phone for now I'm on an Abbas and the feedback you're sent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.