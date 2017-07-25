Transcript for Trump: 'I am disappointed in the attorney general'

Everybody continuing coverage here now the president's remarks in the Rose Garden there in a joint session trend press conference rather. With the prime minister. Of Levin on an also of course big news today they're Republicans have managed to get the votes they need. To push forward their Health Care Reform bill to the next stage let's break it all down right now. Starting with Mary Alice parks down on Capitol Hill was keeping an eye on both those events for S. Rail I ask you about the big news coming out of president trans press conference there this is something he does tweeting about earlier today. He's tweeted about before it is increasingly deteriorating relationship. With his own. Attorney general. It is unbelievable multiple days now in a row the president's saying. On Twitter that he basically does not like what his attorney general is doing. He won't go as far as to say whether he should step down but he's been essentially ridiculing him saying that he's not doing his job well. Saying in a roundabout ways that he doesn't like. He and what how how he serving. And it's that it took questions reporters made sensible if you're so unhappy. Are you gonna fire him should he resign the president unwilling to go that next app which leaves a lot of questions still in the air how in the world can this government function. If the president does not have have faith in his own attorney general. And as attorney general is not sure how to move forward in the house with our reporters follow up on that. Again and again and again we didn't quite get an answer they're but let's bring in our colleague ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for a more on this. Pierre we've heard the president call his attorney general Jeff Sessions of beleaguered he's called him a week he said he was very disappointed in him very pointedly in that press conference. How are the president's remarks. Going over we the Department of Justice right now. Obviously there's concern the attorney general is the leader of the Justice Department I think one of the big concerns beyond the criticism. Is whether the department can't continued to be an independent force. In regard to criminal and national security investigations. There's traditionally been a red line. Where is the White House and the president did not micromanage. Or control criminal investigations. And there are a lot of people at the Justice Department. Who are wondering. If the president is pushing and pressure rising putting pressure on the Justice Department if you will. To do his bidding in regard to the rest investigation that's the outstanding question as far as. Senator sessions now attorney general processes is concerned what does he do. Does he quit on his own or does he wait to be fired. Or can he somehow sued the president's concern is the point but the president will stop. Belittling him every day on on life and today in front of a national audience on Ellis. And care put this into context forth a little bit if you can because I'm not true out how unprecedented this is but the press isn't very pointedly. Calling out some things that he would like to see the attorney general do he is tweeted about it he mentioned in the press conference. He said the attorney general should be. Tougher on leaks that he thinks are coming out of the intelligence agencies he's called out again and again on Twitter that he thinks the attorney general should do more. About the Clinton email server investigation. Is that normal cause a business. Well let me be precise you have presidents before talk about the need to investigate and prosecute Likud's. So that in of itself is not unusual we saw prince and Obama. Take on a very aggressive stance in regard to leaks. The difference here is on in terms of calling for an investigation of his political. Opponent Hillary Clinton who he defeated in last year's election. Calling are raising questions about the fairness of the Russia investigation was is looking at whether. Members of his campaign team or team or associates. Colluded with the questions. Attempting to a fact that in the eyes of some that is what is different here and some people say very concerned. Thank you Pierre Thomas Chief Justice correspondent. Let's head over now to Capitol Hill the other big news of the day of course we're joined. They married Bruce ABC congressional correspondent Mary we heard the president weigh in on it as well say he was very happy to be. That vote go through to the big question is now what's next where to they go from here. Well that is the big question acts appetite on it is spinning roller coaster afternoon up here that culminated in that emotional return. Of Senator John McCain making its first appearance back here on the hill since being. Diagnosed with brain cancer less than a week ago he decided to return to Washington to help cast that vote his yes vote on a motion to proceed to dig Ian debate. On health reform was greeted back here with that a lot of hugs and a big standing ovation gave cameras at a thumbs up as he. He walked in any he voted yes on this motion to proceed and then went on to deliver eight story classic John McCain's speech. Laying in. Today to the process that is let them here today saying they have to return to the old style of legislating saying there needs to be returned to bipartisanship because while voting yes. On this motion to picking debate today he made clear he still does not support the bill. And if you look at just how difficult it was to get to this point today now consider what comes next now's the real heart part. They have to now come up senate Republicans with some way to make good on his promise to the American people to overhaul obamacare and the options are on the table right now. They repeal and replace it seemed to build they've been considering for weeks to they go ahead. With just a straight repeal bill everything that's being considered so far simply doesn't have enough votes to get over the finish line. All right Mary Bruce live for us on Capitol Hill thanks Mary. And let's head over now to the White House Jordan Phelps joins us live Baird Jordan we saw the president there. Speaking very plainly about his views on a whole host of topics there namely on his views his own attorney general. Of course the things that he thinks he should be doing what are we hearing from the White House if anything. That feeds into a little bit more of what we think the next steps might be at and we know this relationship has been getting worse for awhile now what are we hearing from. Now nature has been getting worse and and we Q now that that's acts fashioned actually opt hurt. I had to resign from his post as attorney general. Back when the president was first infuriated. Over the fact that Hubert Hughes ten south the president did not make saps. That offered to resign at that time out but now the president is doing everything but explicitly howling Jack's actions to re sign. I'd have it making it clear that he would like to see his attorney general Powell. But stopping short of actually. Saying those precise words we have heard from the White House today from the new communications director and act Anthony's car means she. I sang that we should have a resolution and shortly he's likened the relationship. Between president Ron and his attorney general as a married couple. In a divorce he says they either have to reconcile or separate. On and right now the White House is an able to say whether their wealthy some sort of reconciliation. That indication is that we should be hearings. Let's strong indications coming from the president to for anyone who missed that moment here is what president pat to say. Just moments ago about his attorney general Jeff Sessions take a lesson. I want the attorney general to be much tougher. On the leaks from intelligence agencies. Which are leaking like. Rarely have they Everly before at a very important level. He's our intelligence agencies we cannot have that happen. You know many of my views in addition to that but I think that's one of the very important things they have to get on with. I told you before very disappointed with the attorney general. But we will see what happens. Time wilt now. Time. But I am disappointed. In the attorney general. He should not have recused himself. Almost immediately after he took office and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me prior to taking office. And I would've quite simply pick somebody else. So I think that's a bad thing not for the president but for the presidency. I think it's unfair to the presidency. And that's the way I feel. You have a public display at the disappointment there from the president about his own attorney general but Jordan Phelps while I have you at the White House he mentioned the new director of communications. Anthony's Aaron McKie the president had mentioned leaks as something that he wants the attorney. General to go after to be more tough on. As he said this is something that just are making his way in on recently as well as an. Our hats he's tall that he will fire everybody I would and the Comstock if he has to the president has given him that authority if it. Mean stopping leaks we party sol one resignation today from an assistant Press Secretary Michael Short I heats that's down from his post. At that was a story that first broke in Politico. And scare Amaechi point it has that story attacked that this. At story had leaked before he had an opportunity to talk to Michael Short. As an example of why he wants to you and plans to crack down on the leaks now besides that Michael Short resignation and at that would surely prompted by a conversation with scare me she. We know that the president has made an offer. Quote on quote amnesty to add the rest of his staff saying that they have an opportunity at clean slate. Add to begin again with hand but if he sees evidence of leaking he will crack down and help crack down hard. And Jordan one last thing before I let you go the biggest story with potentially the biggest impact on most Americans of course. That decision to move forward the votes now to move forward we is that the GOP's Health Care Reform bellies to debate it try to work it into some workable fashion now. You have an unpopular presidents. Very unpopular Republican congress and an unpopular bill now. Do we know how the White House plans to message this moving forward to they want to continue to see the president. Involved in whenever this Health Care Reform effort turns out to be. Yeah I'm and that's the question we posed to the White House timing and why isn't the president count they're using his bully pulpit to campaign for this issue. The president mostly has kept a low profile. Up now and we have seen no indication that the president we'll take a more public role now of course we do you have any communications director we've already seen some. Subtle changes here at with how the White House is getting its message out perhaps. How we might see the president take a more active. Role moving forward but for now the vice president has been a real advocate error taking that public role going up to Capitol Hill on a weekly bass SQ. Push legislators and and we. Expect that the vice president will continue to take a leading role on next but the president has made it clear and he did in his remarks last night that he expects results. He actually jokingly threatened. Health and human services secretary Tom price. As saying he should maybe fear for his job that this syndicate's Rio salad the president hat is using his bully pulpit at least against his I don't have it. I N against Republicans to make sure. At this moves forward we know that he wants to see repeal and replace. But he also made clear that he'll settle for just repeal it that's all they can get. A lot of job uncertainty going around and it seems durden helps you live for us at the White House thanks Dirk good to talk to you. An attack you. And thanks to all of you for watching as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. Any time for continuing coverage. Of all these stories and many more for now I'm on an Abbas that the accuracy.

