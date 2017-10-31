Trump downplays special counsel's probe, tries to shift focus to taxes

More
ABC News' political team breaks down the White House press briefing as collusion conversations overshadow tax plan.
13:38 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump downplays special counsel's probe, tries to shift focus to taxes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50843272,"title":"Trump downplays special counsel's probe, tries to shift focus to taxes","duration":"13:38","description":"ABC News' political team breaks down the White House press briefing as collusion conversations overshadow tax plan.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-downplays-special-counsels-probe-shift-focus-taxes-50843272","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.