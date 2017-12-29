Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend

President Donald Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.
0:59

The frigid conditions at the firefighters had to battle impacting. More than half of the country this morning take a look at Lake Erie which is iced over as wind chills drop below zero thanks of the Arctic blast. Many cities have seen record lows this week an estimated 200 million people are feeling that deep freeze some areas of Minnesota have seen temperatures drop. To forty degrees below zero real. Zero in saying there and the dangerous conditions are raising concern about New Year's Eve in many cities including New York. For this fountain is now an ice sculpture this will be the coldest New Year's Eve in Times Square since 1962. On the left everybody. Area to take a closer look at the forecast in just a few minutes and meantime president trump has weighed in on Twitter putting a political twist on the weather saying. In east it could be the coolest New Year's Eve on record perhaps we could use a little bit of that. Good old global warming that are country but not other countries was going to pay trillions of dollars to protect against. Bundle up.

