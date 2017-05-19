Trump embarks on high-stakes foreign trip

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Katherine Faulders discuss what to expect during Trump's first foreign trip, which comes after a whirlwind week in Washington, D.C.
8:39 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump embarks on high-stakes foreign trip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47517830,"title":"Trump embarks on high-stakes foreign trip","duration":"8:39","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Katherine Faulders discuss what to expect during Trump's first foreign trip, which comes after a whirlwind week in Washington, D.C.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-embarks-high-stakes-foreign-trip-47517830","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.