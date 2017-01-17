Transcript for Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President in at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds

Meanwhile trumps approval rating for its transition performance remain historically low at 44%. That's compared to 83% at the end of president Obama's transition. And 61%. For George W. Bush ABC's on a zucker has the latest Washington for us not a good morning. Good morning catch this Harry L. President elect trump was supposed to be here in Washington DC today celebrating Martin Luther King Day at the new national museum for African American history. But given his dust up transition team sources at least say that there were planning difficulties that made it impossible for him to be here so he's going to remain in New York City. It's Martin Luther King Day and the president elect is fighting with us civil rights leader that's right congressman John Lewis told me depressed he didn't see president elect Donald Trump as a quote legitimate president and. No plan to attend inauguration. Movie the first one numbness. Since have been in the congress. Mr. trump called Lewis quote all talk talk talk no action or results. But Lewis risked life and limb to bring civil rates change to America and now at least 24 democratic members of congress say they will not attend inauguration. Many citing mr. Trump's warns against mr. Lewis as their motivation. But Lewis is just one of several targets of mr. Trump's a higher over the weekend. I think mr. trump has to understand is that this is more of them being about him. And is about the United States and national security. After a CIA director John Brennan's fatigues on fox mr. trump tweeting quote was this the leaker of fake news and after another SNL skit poked fun of the president elect twenty million people lose their health insurance I mean people could die. Since we don't have about the president ruled in a die. Mr. trump tweeted Saturday Night Live is the worst dub NBC. President election trump he it has the ability to defend himself according to his vice president elect he's saying that today. The other part of it to get is an aerial is the number of protests we expect here in Washington DC all week they're supposed to happen. With the capstone event on Saturday DC. Heads has increased the estimate from 200000. Now. 24 house. And more protests and any other inaugurations. Have thank you on a second Washington for us this morning thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.