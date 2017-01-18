-
Now Playing: Trump EPA Pick Pruitt to be Grilled Over Polluters' Political Donations
-
Now Playing: Jackie Evancho Speaks Out About Upcoming Inauguration Performance
-
Now Playing: Trump Cabinet Nominees Under Fire
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway on Inauguration, Cabinet Nominees
-
Now Playing: Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
-
Now Playing: Trump Kicks Off Inauguration Festivities at Gala
-
Now Playing: Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized for Shortness of Breath
-
Now Playing: With Three Days Left in Office, Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Prison Sentence
-
Now Playing: Putin Accuses Obama Administration of Spreading False Rumors to Undermine Trump
-
Now Playing: List of Congress Members Boycotting the Inauguration Grows as Trump Arrives in Washington
-
Now Playing: Trump Takes Credit for General Motors' Announcement to Invest a Billion Dollars in US Factories
-
Now Playing: National Education Association's Mary Kusler on Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: The Washington Center Hosts Inauguration Seminar on National Security
-
Now Playing: Jackie Evancho Says She'll Perform at Inauguration and Still Support Transgender Sister
-
Now Playing: A Swing State That Voted Trump Awaits a New Era in Washington
-
Now Playing: A Preview of the Park Hyatt American Classic Inaugural Package
-
Now Playing: College Students Take Part in American History Trivia at Washington Center Inauguration Seminar
-
Now Playing: President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
-
Now Playing: In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era
-
Now Playing: Memorable Moments of Michelle Obama as First Lady