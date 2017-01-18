Transcript for Trump EPA Pick Pruitt to be Grilled Over Polluters' Political Donations

When. When the EPA used the Clean Air Act to go after power plants that burn coal. The coal and power companies had no bigger ally than the man now nominated to run the EPA Scott Pruitt the Oklahoma State attorney general. Outlining miscues here to the Federalist society we believe that that is a form of coercion. By the EPA but today Pruitt will be asked about these documents that show in case after case official actions he took against the EPA. We're closely timed often within days to huge campaign contributions from major energy companies. He has sued the EPA a whopping fourteen times as attorney general all while taking. Extremely large amounts of money some of the money went to a political group that helps elect Republicans as state attorneys general these issues matter. Or through its two terms as chairman raised his national profile. For example when the country's largest privately owned coal company Murray energy went to court against the EPA. Pruitt on behalf of the state of Oklahoma join indicates that was march and April 2015. The very next month. May 2015. Murray energy donated 250000. Dollars to the Republican attorneys general association. It's the tightest bond between an industry. And our cabinet nominees I think. And even he's ever seen around here. He's virtually always in lock step with this. Industry but no real surprise given what Donald Trump sent about the EP AC during the campaign. The EPA Environmental Protection Agency. Is killing these energy companies.

