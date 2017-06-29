Transcript for Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host Mika Brzezinski's looks

At a time when critically important policies are being debated in Washington. I spoke before remain on the major Obama care problems that continue to hurt America the president is choosing to focus his tweets on a personal beef with the host on the morning show. After they mocked him as having TT he hunts here are the president's words quote. I heard poorly rated at morning Joseph speaks badly in need don't want to anymore. Then how come low IQ crazy need got along with Psycho Joseph came to Mara log 03 nights in a row around New Jersey. In insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a facelift I say no. Almost immediately condemnation to the president's tweet came from several Republicans. We're trying to do around here is improve the tone the stability of the debates and this obviously doesn't help do that does things. Tweets like this are inconsistent. The greatness of the country in the office Democrats denouncing what they say is bullying derogatory behavior to the First Lady I would say. Please top tier has cyber bullying is supposed to be a major initiative where the First Lady. How clouds there has got them to me and two. Especially the children. And global tips for office today saying they would not respond directly to the tweaks but offered this statement quote when her husband gets attacked people punch back ten times harder. In the White House full we defending the president's words they knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump and he won overwhelmingly. But it doesn't mean that Americans are supporting it in fact according to a new quinnipiac poll out today 61%. Of Americans. Don't think the president should be tweeting from his personal account. On a back ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.