Transcript for Trump Fires Acting Attorney General for Refusing to Defend Immigration Order

We begin with president trump taking immediate action firing the acting attorney general for defying his immigration ban. Sally Yates was replaced just hours after she refused to defend the controversial executive order and question whether it's constitutional. The president is also facing growing opposition from protesters across the country like these demonstrators in Ohio. Pepper spray during a clash with police ABC's Elizabeth her has the latest from Washington Elizabeth good morning. Ed I and Ryan good morning to you and that's just hours after a Sally heat directed the Justice Department attorneys not to defend that in the Grecian band she was fired and now. White House officials are called are weak weak on border is and very weak on illegal immigration. For the first time as president Donald Trump said. Purify your two acting attorney general selling jeeps in an extraordinary letter you eat an Obama administration holdover. Openly defied the president saying she would not go to court to defend his executive order on refugees because she was not convinced. It is an awful. Along with a pink slip that got eat a schooled in rebuke from the White House saying she trained the Department of Justice. The president quickly named dean at Ben Tate the US attorney for the eastern district of Virginia to serve as acting attorney general. This as street protests continue and lawsuits multiply against the new refugee policy. There is also word that dozens of career diplomats worldwide have drafted a rare formal letter of dissent saying president transom move on refugees and immigrants who will not mean a drop in terror attacks in the united state. But a drop in international goodwill towards Americans. The White House is fighting back. I think it fascia get with the program they can go out and president trump disputing claims that enough confusion and in just stick with you. We are actually had a very good day yesterday. In terms of Homeland Security. Some days we hadn't made the moment we decided to make the move former president Barack Obama is siding with protesters of the travel bans. Eking out just a week and a half after leaving office saying. Through his spokesman that he fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion. Well in the meantime president trumps picked to lead the Justice Department senator Jeff Sessions what he's still waiting to be confirmed and we are hearing that vote. Could happen later this week.

