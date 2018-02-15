Transcript for Trump to Florida shooting victims: 'Your suffering is our burden also'

My fellow Americans. Today I speak. To a nation. In grief. Yesterday. A school. Filled with innocent children. And caring teachers became the scene. Of terrible violence. Hatred. And evil. Around 230 yesterday afternoon. Police responded to reports of gunfire. At Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. In Parkland flow are. A great and safe community. Very shooter. Was now in custody. Opened fire on defense of the students. And teachers. He murdered. Seventeen people. And badly wounded. At least fourteen others. Our entire nation. With one heavy heart is praying for the victims. And their families. To every parent. Teacher and child. Who is hurting so badly. We are here for you. Whatever you need. Whatever we can do. To ease your pain. We are all join together. As one. American family. And you're suffering. Is our burden also. No child no teacher. Should ever be in danger. In an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters. When they kissed them goodbye. In the morning. Each person. Who was stolen from us yesterday. Had a full life ahead of them. A life filled with wonder is beauty. And unlimited. Potential and promise. To each one had dreams to pursue. Love to given talents to share with the world. And each one had a family. To whom they meant. Everything in the world. Today we mourn for all of those. Who lost their lives. We comfort the grieving and the wounded. And we heard for the entire community of park when flow are. That is now in shock and pain and searching. For answers. Two law enforcement first responders and teaches who responded so bravely in the face of danger. We thank you for your courage. Soon after the shooter. I spoke with governor Scott to convey our deepest sympathies. To the people. A Florida. And our determination to assist in any way that we can. I also spoke. With Florida or attorney general Ambon. And Broward County sheriff Scott is you. I'm making plans to visit Parkland. To meet with families and local officials and to continue coordinating. The federal response. In these moments of heartache and darkness. We hold onto God's word inscription. I have heard your prayer. And senior two years. I will heal you. We trust in that promise. And we hold fast to our fellow Americans in their time of sorrow. I want to speak now directly to America's children. Especially those who feel lost alone confuse. Or even scared. I want you to know. That you are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you who love you. And who will do anything at all to protect you if you need help turn to a teacher. A family man. He local police officer. Or a faith leader. Answer hate with love answer cruelty with kindness. We must also work together to create. A culture. In our country that embraces the dignity of life that creates deep and meaningful. Human connections. And that turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors. Our administration. Is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting. And learn everything we can. We are committed to working with state and local leaders. To help secure our schools. And tackle the difficult issue. Of mental health. Later this month I will be meeting with the nation's governors and attorney general's. We're making our schools. And our children safer will be our top priority. It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel. Like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference. In times of tragedy the bonds that sustain us. Are those of family faith. Community and country. These bonds are stronger. Than the forces of hatred and evil and these bonds grow even stronger. In the hours. Of our greatest need. And so all ways. But especially today. Let us hold our loved ones close. Let us pray for healing and for peace. And let us come together as one nation. To wipe away the tears. And strive. For a much better. Tomorrow. Thank you and god bless you all. Thank you very much.

