Transcript for Trump: 'Good Chemistry' With Japan's Leader

Prime minister bay. On behalf of the American people. I welcome you. To the very famous White House. You honor us with your presents. This is one of our early as visits from any foreign leader. And am truly glad that it could be. From such an important and steadfast. Ally. To bond between our two nations. And the friendship. Between our two peoples. Runs very very deep. This administration is committed to bringing those ties. Even closer. We are committed to the security of Japan. And all areas under. Its administrative. Control and to further strengthening. How or very. Crucial alliance. The US Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace. And stability. In the Pacific region it is important that both Japan and the United States continue to invest. Very heavily. In the alliance to build up our defense. And our defensive capabilities which under a mutual leadership. Will become stronger and stronger. And as time goes by. Ultimately they will be impenetrable. And I just want to thank the prime minister for. Friendship you know we developed day a great friendship. When we met in New York City. At trump tower we spoke for a long long period of time. And when I greeted him today at the car I was saying. I shook hands but I grabbed him and hugged him because that's the way we feel we have a very very good bond. Very very good chemistry. I'll let you know a few changes but I don't think it will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.