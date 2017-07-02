Transcript for Trump: 'Haven't Had One Call' Complaining About Dakota Pipeline

As you know I approved two pipelines that were stuck in limbo forever. I don't it was controversial you know I broke the man. That's one call from anybody saying. Oh that was terrible thing you did I haven't had what. So it's like bedroom right haven't had one call from anybody. And you know. Lot of jobs and that keystone case we have potentially 32000 jobs. Almost immediately. And then as you know I didn't cut Dakota pipeline. And nobody called. Because it was unfair years of getting approvals. Nobody showed up to find it. This company spends a tremendous hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars and that all of a sudden people are still defied. Left there to companies. And I think everyone's going to be happy in the end okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.