Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump held a previously undisclosed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month.
And the information this morning though about a previously undisclosed conversation between president trump. And the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the G-20 dinner in Germany. The private chat took place hours after the two leaders sat down for their official meeting. Sources say the only. Other person who knows what these two men talked about is Putin's translator the president fired off a pair of angry tweets last night calling the story. Fake news he said the media is trying to make the dinner look sinister he also called the story quote sick. The president's son Donald Trump junior may be heading to Capitol Hill as early as next week to testify publicly. About his meeting with the Russian lawyer special counsel Robert Mueller has given congress the OK to question Dunn junior. And former trump campaign chair Paul man a fourth. A Muller and lawmakers are looking into Russian election meddling and they want to hear from everyone who attended that meeting.

