Transcript for Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties

Drugs like diving into Twitter again with a vengeance lashing out at senator Charles sure a congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Two top Democrats in Washington all because of the controversy involving his administration's ties to Russia. Mr. trump suggesting an investigation into senator sure. Because of this picture right there are 2003 picture Russian President Putin now on video with Schumer opening a gas station in Manhattan a quite public events that sure. We covered it for Eyewitness News in fact any slam Pelosi mr. trump did because she was in a quite public meeting with a Russian ambassador back in 2010. Pelosi and the Schumer responding with the senator from New York saying. He would happily talk about his contact with prudent which took place in full view of the press. And he would do better off and he challenged president trump and his team to do the same testify. Under Pope.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.