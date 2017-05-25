Now Playing: President Trump says NATO is no longer obsolete

Now Playing: Hugs, tears and applause when proud British Muslim meets Manchester mayor

Now Playing: Trump holds meetings with NATO and EU leaders.

Now Playing: Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share

Now Playing: Manchester mayor 'felt sick to the pit of my stomach' when he saw US media leaks

Now Playing: Deaths on Mount Everest raise safety concerns

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester Arena blast survivors

Now Playing: Iraqi photojournalist reveals graphic torture by soldiers

Now Playing: Scenes of 'sadistic' torture captured on tape

Now Playing: President Trump meets with EU leaders

Now Playing: Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief

Now Playing: Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home

Now Playing: Army battles ISIS-linked militants in besieged Philippine city

Now Playing: British authorities are searching for Manchester bomber's potential 'network'

Now Playing: 7 people under arrest in connection to Manchester attack

Now Playing: The headlines, the latest on the fast moving investigation in Manchester.

Now Playing: Multifaith vigil held in downtown Manchester

Now Playing: Police investigating 'network' behind Manchester attack

Now Playing: Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast