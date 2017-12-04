Transcript for Trump holds news conference with NATO secretary general

This is an ABC news special room. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming and they are right now because president trump about to hold a press conference in the east room of the White House for the Secretary General and it came right here let's listen. To the White House especially at such an important moment. In our great alliance. But I also want to acknowledge the great work being done. By our secretary of state. Rex Tillerson to strengthen the NATO alliance as well. As to secretary's trip to Moscow to promote. The security interest of the United States and its allies. He did a terrific job just watch parts of it in an absolutely terrific Jay. 68 years ago this month. Not far from where we are gathered today. President Harry Truman spoke at the signing up the north Atlantic. Treaty. In the nearly seven decades since Harry Truman spoke those words. The NATO alliance has been the bulwark. Of international peace. And security. NATO allies defeated communism. And liberated. The captive nations of the Cold War. They secured the longest period of unbroken peace. That Europe. Has ever known. This enduring partnership is rooted out. Of so many different things. But our common security. Is always number one. And our common devotion to human dignity. And freedom. Since 1949. To NATO member states. Have more than doubled increasing from twelve. 228. On Monday I signed the protocol to approve. That when he ninth. The country of Montenegro. In the coming months and years I'll work closely with all of our NATO allies. To enhance this partnership. And to adapt. To the challenges. Of the future of which there will be many. This includes upgrading Gator to focus on today's most pressing security. And all of its challenges including migration. And terrorism. We must also work together to resolve. The disaster. Currently taking place in serious. We are grateful for the support of NATO members and partners. In their condemnation. Of asides murderous attack. Using the most horrible weapons. The vicious slaughter of innocent civilians with chemical weapons. Including the barbaric killing of small and helpless children and babies. Must be forcefully rejected by any nation. That values human life. It is time to end his brutal civil war. Defeat terrorists. And allow refugees. To return home. In facing our common challenges. We must also ensure that NATO members meet their financial obligations. And pay. What they many have not been doing that. The Secretary General and I agree that other member nations must satisfy their responsibility. To contribute 2% of GDP to defense. If other countries pay their fair share instead of relying on the United States. To make up the difference. We will all be much more secure. And our partnership. Will be made that much. Stronger. The Secretary General and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO. Can do in the fight against terrorism. I complained about that a long time ago on the main change. And now they do fight to Ayers. I said it was obsolete. It's no longer absolutely. It's my hope that NATO will take on an increased role. In supporting. Our Iraqi partners. In their battle against diocese. I'm also sending general McMaster to Afghanistan to find out how we can make progress along side. Our Afghan partners. And NATO allies. Every generation is strive to adopt the NATO alliance to meet the challenges of their times. And during my visit to Brussels this spring I live very much slower to. We will work together. To do the same. We must not be trapped. By the tired thinking. That so many half. But apply new solutions to face. New circumstances. And that's all throughout the world. We're not here to stand on ceremony but to develop real strategies to achieve safety security and peace. We're here to protect the freedom and prosperity. Of our citizens. And to give them the future they so richly deserve. Secretary General I'm honored to have you here today. And to reaffirm our commitment to this alliance. And to the enduring values. That we proudly. And I mean very proudly share thank you very much thank you for being here thank you. Thank and so. Thank you so much for Imus the president we just how them excellent Panetta productive meting on it's certainly in a moment to meet you for a first time. Hit and a why the house. We agree it that many police bed broke all of security and bowl for Europe. Four the united that the states. Two world wars on the Cold War out hopeful soul. That she's in Europe. It's not only important for Europeans. But is also important for the prosperity and a security all of at all America. So strong maple it's good for Europe but the strong maple is also good for the United States. I'm therefore I welcome the latest own commitments. All of the United States to executed the all of you're. We CDs commitment not only in words but also in deeds. All over the pulse moments policy and so viewed us troops have been deploying to Europe. Make clear demonstration. But America response with allies. To protect peace and defend our freedom. And yes the bank. You announce the completion of the route that educational Montenegro's membership in NATO. And the all that expression all of your strong commitment to Europe and to the tons of time the bomb on me thank you for that. In a more dangerous conduct more unpredictable world it is important to have friends and allies. I'm in Nate don't America crossed the best friends I'm the best allies in the world. Together we are cents hall all the world's economic. And military power. No all others should propose over house ever how'd that such a strategic a bomb pinch. This makes the United States stronger pound safer. We sold off the the mine eleven attacks on the United States. Doctor was the first time NATO invoked or optical five to that a collective defense schools. Allies sends their marks Soweto has plans to help patrol American. Scholars. I'm really launched Naples biggest military operation ever in of on this phone. Hmmm there's so Thompson's all the Europeans and Canadians holders have served shoulder to shoulder with the American troops. More vomit thousand. Paid the ultimate price. Earlier today. I laid a wreath at Arlington national cemetery in. In tribute to the Fulton. It rules the deeply moving experience. We always to all of us servicemen and women. Two to serve the whole or current gains we have made to get it in off console. We we're reminded. Folders sacrifice justice week when they use us older poles killed there and fight thing Beisel. Our mission enough gone this song. This a major contribution to the fight against in national terrorism. Made the plays a key role in many in all there ways also. Pool may follow laws are part of a global coalition to comp Russell. I make to provide the some thought it support the coalition. Which training for a rocket forces in the fight against terrorists. I'm more intelligence sharing and you're all right we have established a new division. Foreign intelligence which enhances our ability to fight terrorism and working together. In the alliance to fight terrorism and even more effective way. But we agreed today you in on that date the time I must do more and a global fight against terrorism. In to fight against terrorism training local forces is warm all the best weapons we have. NATO has the experience. The expertise and the staying power to make a real difference. And fighting terrorism will be an important topic when Nate the leaders meet in Brussels in May. The older. Major topic would be fair burden sharing in the aisle reliance. And we have them at photo discussion on this issue today. And is depressed them it's a thank your for your attention to this issue. We are already seeing the affects all of your strong focus on the importance of burden sharing in the lights. We agree that allies. And need to redouble. Their efforts to meet the pledge we're all made in 2014. To invest more in our alliance. It is about spending more on the fence it is about delivering the capabilities. We need. Condit is about contributing forces to NATO missions operations. These means cash. Tape to be that is found contributions. Fair burden sharing has been marked Oprah noted that in since taking office. We not to run a corner. Intent to seek Stephen for the first time in many years. We saw an increase in defense spending across European allies on Condo. It really increase all key point April cents or ten billion dollars more for our defense. We allow working to keep all the momentum including bought developing national plans all cloning how to make goods. On Walt we agreed in 24 team. We know that we all need to come to grips our fair share. Beat colts we need to cheap or nations safe in a more dangerous world. We discussed many different topics during our meting today including the horrendous use of chemical weapons in Syria. Any use of chemical weapons it's unacceptable. Cannot go on on Serbs. I'm Dole's responsible must be held accountable. So to suppress them thank you wants a game a look forward to working and we due to keeping get lines strong. I'm not look forward to welcoming you to Brussels inmate. When pencils that's enrollment in alliance meet there to address the challenges and the need to continue to adopt some deadlines. Two more challenging security and while amount. I'm to respond both to the need for Faber negotiating. And stepping up all efforts of parts and national fighters. So thank you once again thank you very much great thank you. So we'll have a couple of questions. Jeff Mason. Thank you. Thank you Mr. President I'd like to ask you about two topics if I may. First as your view of Vladimir Putin changed after what's happened in Syria. And what are you protect what is the United States prepared to do if he continues to support aside. And on S separate question. Have you made a deal after your chat last night with the president of China about China helping to rein in North Korea. And as that one reason you decided not to label Beijing a currency manipulator. For though I'll be speaking to you. You want to go ahead. For those Secretary General. Do you believe NATO should continue to bolster its presence look presence along the alliance's eastern border. And you have are you confident that you have president company United States support for. Thank you. I'll be speaking with Rex Tillerson and a little while calling and had to get a very successful meeting in Russian. We'll see see the end result. Which will be in a long period of time perhaps but the end result is what's most important not just talk. And I think that based on everything I'm hearing things went pretty well maybe better than anticipated. It would be wonderful. As we were discussing just a little while ago. If NATO and our country could get along with a Russia right now we're not getting along with Russia at all. We may be at an all time low in terms of that relationship with Russia this is built for a long period of time. But wouldn't see what happens. Putin is the leader of Russia. Rush is a strong country. We're very very strong country we're gonna see how that all works I last night. Separately I spoke with. A man than I've gotten to know. I don't know potent but I do know this gentlemen have spent a lot of time with him over the last. Two days and he's the president of China. You are there most of view it there and it was quite. An interesting period of time. President she. Wants to do the right thing we had a very good. Bonding I think we had a very good chemistry together. I think he wants to help us with North Korea. We talked trade we talk a lot of things and I said the way you gonna make a good trade deal was to help us with North Korea otherwise we just gonna go it alone that'll be all right to. But going it alone means going it with lots of other nations. But I was very impressed with. President she. And I think he means well and I think he wants to help we'll see whether or not he does. Like you have a deal with him. And an elected to start do you feel like you have a deal with him in terms of the currency manipulation. Designation and have your views changed on Putin's when Tennessee we're gonna see about that and Dell also see about Putin over a period of time. Be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin and if we got along with Russian. And that could happen and it may not happen or maybe just the opposite I can only tell you what. I would like to do I would love to be able to get along with everybody. Right now the world is a mess. But I think by the time. We finish I think it's going to be a lot better place to live and I can tell you that speaking for myself. By the time I'm finished it's going to be a lot better place to live in because right now it's nasty. NATO is in the pro sizzle of implementing the biggest in reinforcements although collect the defense since the end of the cold war on the wall element of is to increase of muted presence in the eastern part of the alliance. And we aimal deploying for about the group's two to teeple to Conte is on Poland. And the rules will be more US forces in about park all of Europe and this is the first time and many many years at BC and the increase. In the muted presence of United States in the Europe so we are increasing our presence. I'm Knoll salon increasing the red in this and to prepare missile forces so we can creepy movie in force if needed to. We have considered the presence we will how when that for about the groups are in place. I asked sufficient. Given the current security situation in Europe. But of course we will assess the situation. Unfold development Cervetti closely. The message from an ankle is that said. What we do is a proportions it is defensive and we don't want the new Cold War we don't want to new arms race. And actually Wii's strongly believe that there is no contradiction between a strong Nate don't. A credible the tenants on the fence political dialogue with the Russia. I actually viewed that that pre condition. Foot of political dialogue with Russia is that we are strong on that Mike good but based on but we can talk to rush on vehicles social some neighbor Russia sent to state. So how to fund was to manage our relationship with Russia. And I I'm apps from the Sutton at the United States supports this approach part of Google's the United States. Is such contributing would forces storeroom and constant presence in these some bottled in Johnson also. In the southeast of the months and remain out. And the United States and the president has clearly expressed that's. They won't Donna wood our Sean but based on unity and strength India and on its. That mimics the question is from drums hope while. Thank you very much Secretary General. How don't you think it will take you to persuade the other European countries to bed and share. And what he going to do to persuade them Mr. President constitute. Keeping kids. I'm here to help I'd mullah. I and Mr. President do you think it's conceivable. Was told instinct was it possible. Syrian forces could've launched that attack in it gave last week without the Russians noting. And have you been disappointed. Surprised by Vladimir Putin's reaction since then ask him. I think it's certainly possible I think it's probably unlikely. And I know there doing investigations into that right now. I would like to think that they didn't know. But certainly they could have they were there. So we'll find out general Mattis is looking into it with the entire pentagon group that does that kind of work. So. I pay it was very disappointing to see. It's disappointing about a who does it that when you get into the gases especially that form it's it's vicious and violent. And everybody in this room saw it. All too many times over the last three or four days young children dying babies dying. Father's holding children. In their arms that were dead dead children. That can't be a worse site and it shouldn't be allowed. That's a butcher. That's a butcher so I felt we had to do something about it I have absolutely no doubt we did the right thing. And it was very very successfully done as you well know thank you. On defense spending on burden sharing dot husband Michael Toyota thin I've raised it in all slimy things in all capitals I've disagreed prime ministers presidents ms. upon on some of course also depends on foreign ministers. I expect so of course all allies to make you go what they decide to back into Tulsa on fourteen. On the very strong and clear message from Preston trump has been very helpful so long we see that these are starting to move in the right direction. For the first time off the off to many many years of decline in defense spending we now see an increase in the forums suspending central's Europe on the economy out. So that's thought to to move in the right direction. Thirteen point 8% of you increase in defense spending across Europe and Allah is a significant step in the right direction. It's not them off with Saddam along with the goal but at least they have turned a corner and European outlets have turned a corner. Is that the reducing defense spending those thought to increase defense spending. Then I think it is important to remember that this is something. The Europeans do it because they know that these this is in their own security interest it is indeed an interest invest more immunity in defense. Because the roller become more dangerous. And many you can allies of course bridges or older European allies and reduce defense spending off to be a little Cold War vehicles them pensions went down. But if you are deep freezing defense spending on pensions are Guangdong than had to be able to increase the pens and they ran potentials are going up a mall there are going now. So. We have that's still a long way to go but I'm encouraged. By the fact that we have spoke to to move in the right direction I'm to the some. The Alstead the refine our allies spending 2%. DC area remain has the care that they reached 2% next sit locked on the train were also reached at 2% so would go from five to eight. Which is at least going the right direction but still we haven't some work to do. And I did ask about all the money that hasn't been paid over the years will that money be coming back we'll be talking about that. We want to talk about that two. Anita Kumar where you I. McClatchy. You. We you don't last night I think it's wonderful that they abstained and you know very few people expected that. And no I was not surprised that China did abstain. And very very few people thought that that was going to happen so. Were honored by the vote that's the vote that should have taken place. I. The all important thing. Is to promised strong alliance to stadium might that the aunt bee firm unpredictable and our approach to Russia. And that means that we have to invest in order to collect the defense that's acceptable we are doing. Deploy more troops in these stump up a bit on his increased sort of missile forces and increased defense spending and I welcome the latest on. Message from president trump on the important so increased defense spending. The warehouse thought to its to do this so we are implementing that BDs through enforcement focal if the defense since then of the Cold War. Providing credible deterrence. But at the same time we how they hunt to find ways to engage in Gershon to talk with commercial. The calls the Russian was halted when -- go away crucial be your biggest neighbor. Then we have to find ways to me with them untrue want to avoid the new cold war in new arms race. About six RTY I'm been motion federal people who dual track approach to Russia. On us former and we simple dish and I have the experience to work with the Russians because noise of bordering Russia. I'm nor are also able even due to Cold War to develop a local to pragmatic working relationship with Russia. Cooperating with them on and the GM on on border issues on the environment and fishery. And also an immediate area. Affairs. And Apple's fault despite. Our membership in NATO but the Eagles be coleslaw membership in April. Pickles made to provide them that the strength the predictability is the cup form for a small contradict other political bundled with Herschel. So I strongly believe that the only way to deter shock is to be strong but don't wait too. The void the new Cold War the boy the arms race and avoid increasing tensions is to continue to engage Russia and the political bundled. And to make sure that what reduced offensive in proportion to the response to a more resort to Russian. I'm my beautiful truth told vehicles. Thank you. Mr. President I'm from Norway Russia is our neighboring country. At what you think Europe has to hear from Russia if this tension continues say it. What do you think that you're in peak European countries have to fear from Russia if this tension continues in a it feels wet what Al didian what what you think get arrested and what you think European countries have to fear from Russia if this tension continues to escalate. And famous occasion you know that the president has had this the attack in San last week was warranted and Russell planned attack on on US allies. And it you think that this attack was blanketed use he NATO playing any supporting roles in Q fracture actions in Syria. Well are you just up and saying hopefully they're going to have to fear nothing ultimately. Right now there is a fear. And the problems is certainly problems. And but ultimately I hope that there won't be a fear they won't be problems in the world can get along that would be the ideal situation. It's crazy what's going on whether it's the Middle East or if you look at no matter with the Ukraine you look at whatever you look at. It's got problems so many problems. And ultimately I believe that we are going to get rid of most of those problems. And there won't be fear of anybody that's the way it should be we have a very big problem in North Korean as I said. I really think that Chad is going to try very hard and has already started. A lot of the cold boats have already been turned back Q so that yesterday and today they've been turned back the vast. Amount of coal that comes out. Of North Korea going to China they turn back the votes. That's a big step in that many other steps that I know about so we'll see what happens it may be effective it may not be effective it's not effective. We will be effective I can promise you that. Thank you. NATO son Cole simply condemned. The use solar chemical weapons in serial. The the use over chemical weapons. Is so horrendous and it's declared. Violation all of in national roll. And and the use of chemical weapons. Is unacceptable armed. Cannot go on on so disposal both responsible must be held accountable. The death strike against air base in Syria are fools a US operation based on use intelligence. But. You have seen that within that alliance this us. Been something which has been met with the hope of understanding. Nicole's. May followers do not of the exceptional except about. Chemical weapons are used on their food also strongly support chip the effort so the fact finding commission to try to final action what happens. Arms to make sure that be don't see any use so chemical weapons in the future. Thank you very much thank you. Tough straight in sober tone there from president company's press comes in and his Secretary General saying the wall is a nasty place echoed. By the Secretary General of NATO who said the tensions are rising. Right now that's where he says it is important for NATO countries to increase their defense spending Russia at the top of the agenda for both men right now. An owner Cameron who's in Moscow right now the president. Again some tough words there are said that the relationship the B in the US and Russia is an all time low. Right now echoing what we heard today from the secretary of state Rex Tillerson and president food. That's right right now there's this sense of tension in the air here into real disappointment we also heard from the president. His hope that we heard on the campaign trail that the US and Russia could have a new great relationship. President Bush tried that they'll present Obama tried that mailed the fact is bidding interest and act. Actions of both these nations are right now at odds in many parts the world Syria Ukraine and elsewhere what we heard today in Moscow. Is an effort to get past the crisis over Syria right now and find some way of building a working relation. And what we did not hear from the president today it was a repeat of the praise he had for president prudent during the campaign Terry Moran thanks very much wanted to Martha Raddatz. In Washington our chief global affairs anchor of North Korea also the top the agenda present saying he has a good relationship with present Xia China of course you spoke with him. Less any said he believes oppression she wants to help on North Korea. This seems like a full on courtship of president she and if you look at the state run Chinese newspaper today. They say that there is a warning to North Korea from that state run newspaper that there could be a cut off a vital oil supplies if nuclear tests are carried out. And to avoid a collision course that is big news it seems like China it is going to help. With the North Korean problem. George thank you Martha and a bit of a turnaround Cecilia Vega in the room right there on the issue of NATO during the campaign. President trump said it was obsolete to say today said it was obsolete I know more called it a bulwark of peace and security. An interesting that he even quoting himself George from the campaign trail when he made it an issue of Beers and that it was obsolete leaning on. Our allies to pay more so that he would affect circle back with the Secretary General and follow up to find out exactly how much. Allied countries would pay and whether they would so. He's a sort of a bit of a reversal on that front but also China is saying no longer it will label China currency militant manipulator that's a big backtracked George also threw for big campaign promise of two fronts near the scene so we'll look look look hopping on if you look this White House. Reversals from president trump a tough tone today in the White House thank you all. Well much ordered and a world news tonight would give in Europe Osce tomorrow on GMA.

