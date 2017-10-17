Transcript for Trump holds press conference with Greek prime minister

They have president trump with the Greek Prime Minister Seacrest leaving. The Rose Garden outside the White House after a joint press conference taking a lot of questions about. Health care a lot of other big headlines happening right now hey guys I'm on an advisement and break down some but we've heard right there and some of the other stories for tracking. Across the country right now we're gonna checking of my colleague Lee Martinez over at the Pentagon in just a second but first to the White House north line. Where my colleague Rick Klein ABC's political director joins us live now and rake I know that you're out there you watch and at this press conference when asked you about. Health care right off the bat because the president was asked about Obama care he declared it. All but dead we dividend is on that Ella looks like it may not be dead just yet. What one piece of it that the president tried to kill off just last week actually looks like it might be alive again there's an agreement capital health. To restore the so called cost saving reductions. That that the president said he would no longer pay he made that announcement just last week as part of his efforts frankly to kill off obamacare. But there is bipartisan agreed on Capitol Hill we're learning. Our colleagues up on the hill Alley Rogen reporting that there is that an agreement between democratic and Republican senators on the health committee in the health. The health committee they are seeing. That they will restore these payments for two year period president saying he's okay without as a temporary measure. But really it is a temporary measure he because he's going to have requirements going forward. That the Obama here essentially be dismantled he was very confident today for example on the that he as the votes to turn obamacare entirely to a block grant program dismantle it. Along the lines that this and it was trying to do a couple weeks ago I think he's wrong about the votes I think he's wrong about the whip count but he's right about the determination. You know come back at this even during this two year period that at least helps out some somewhat pour edge people who were providing the provided health care under obamacare. Everett it's worth reading as an essay it's very jarring to see you outside of the building I didn't know Hillary utterly Lewis show yeah yeah preeminent in red planet get some sunshine also outside over in the Rose Garden our colleague Cecilia Vega ABC's senior White House correspondent. If you heard there president that he has the votes for Health Care Reform moving for heat is committed. That grand Kathy will be the way for and how often the White House is going to be in in this process moving forward. Well I think a lot of people say there not as involved as many on Capitol Hill would like them to be of course we dizzy. President of course rejected Democrats on this one he would argue otherwise. I gotta say I'm that we're talking about health care right now but the big headline to me out of this Rose Garden press conferences I was not talked about here. Which is what was talked about here the day before the president's comments on these fallen soldiers and his initial claim that. President Obama and his predecessors did not. Call the families of fallen soldiers. Lay in in the wake of their passing hugely hugely controversial remarks. From this president that faced immediate backlash swift reaction from. Aides to all three passed former past president's most recent presidents telling ABC news that is just absolutely not true. And and using stark and in some way profane terms this elicited such stock reaction but that was not among the four questions that sued to questions asked. Out here today the White House president trump himself. Brought it up though it is series of radio interviews that he did here at the White House this morning with conservative media. And suggested that in fact reporters go speak to his chief of staff general John Kelly and ask him. Personally whether he had been contacted by phone right the Obama administration by President Obama and himself in the wake of general Kelley is son's death he was killed. In action line of duty and past seven years ago I believe and the implication there is that in fact the Obama administration did not. Directly reach out to general Kelly I've got to say you know that in it of itself is a hugely controversial. Recommendation on the part of this president on the because general Kelley and his team at made it very clear. As many gold star families have this is not something that they want to talk about weighing in in casual terms if at all. Does that you mention some of those radio interviews the president was giving earlier today want to play everybody just a quick SoundBite from what president trump had to say. This morning on Fox News radiate with asked if he wanted to clarify some of those remarks he made in yesterday's. Rose Garden press or take a listen to that's. Well there's nothing to clarify because if you look at my whole at this was again fake news CNN I mean that just a bunch of acres. So they asked me that question and for the most part to estimate nuts I think I've called every family of somebody that's died. And it's the hardest goal to make and I said it very loud and curiously the hardest thing for me to do is to that. Now as far as but there and representatives I don't know I mean you could ask. General Kelley did he get a call from Obama you could ask other people I don't know what Obama's policy was. I think it mentioning that were talking about this because the president himself. Was asked the very specifically about one incident in which four US soldiers were killed overseas in service. In need share and now the federal conversation with the what if the actual policy which presidents called or wrote letters the conversation is totally changed. Yeah and it was as you sat question that came here during the Rose Garden that impromptu press conference yesterday he's very much calling a state news that that that claim is not make news we just say out right. Past administration's. People closest aides who worked with the past three presents had told. ABC news that in fact those White House's those president's did indeed reach out iPhone two members. The military who were killed in action perhaps not all of them we could talk about. The numbers of deaths offer varying administration's leading up to this one we're talking about hundreds and thousands in some cases. But president from very alarming every chats have many if not all of those who were killed in action during his term. But past presidents are through their aides are telling us they did as well I'm not and I got to tell you I've gotta go here we're getting cleared out of the Rose Garden in the wake in this press conference. Of course is that you make our senior White House correspondent life there outside the White House thanks to say let's head over to the Pentagon now. Colleague Louis Martinez who covers the Department of Defense for us Lillian loved to get away and right here because obviously you know president trump has had somewhat of a checkered past when it comes to gold star family he came out and flat out attacked one. During the campaign and early in his presidency how we need to mark swing over in the military. Well you know it's it's kind of a mixed bag begin as the entity acknowledgment is that that the appears administrations did reach out to families whether. It was through written form and may be some we're actually contacted over the phone. We do know that there are some in some rare occasions they were. Opportunities where behind closed doors sitting presidents did meet with family members even with the wounded particularly at Walter Reed. When the hospital where most of America's wounded from wars overseas. Where they are treated for their injuries. But I think it's a mixed bag in the sense that the president. Has it is going to reach out to these in these families these specifically these four families. Of the soldiers who were killed and easier about two weeks ago and it's kind of interesting because this is a dynamic that involves as the question yesterday at that. Rose Garden session much different dynamic today. From what we sat with they organized questions being asked but this was kind of a question why haven't you responded. A publicly to the the tallies in these four Americans soldiers two weeks ago. And he talked about how he right see is personal for him how you've rights he has written. Will letters that will be sent down to them and will be reaching out to them in this town is all generated was from questions thrown time. By reporters there at that session but again it's it's a mixed bag in terms. How you want to interpret this because I think every sitting president is has been recognized in some form or another. To contact families whether it's written form or phones and that's just that's who you. The individuals situation. Yeah Rick climbing like it if it's set up a firestorm of conversation here but it's worth at look at this peculiar when asked about a specific incidents to invoke. Past presidents and that way. It was on prompted on it's in keeping with a president who when he thinks he's being attacked for that understand the context. He felt like he was being criticized for not saying anything about those soldiers who were killed in action and therefore he came back and talked about this in the context of the policy. Also notable today that he brought his chief of staff and a clip you just on the seat of staff John Kelly who himself. Lost his his son in combat into this discussion the White House has been telling us that in fact. Kelly general Kelley never got a call from President Obama personally after his son passed away and during the last administration so I do think it's in keeping with the how the president acts but that we should be clear on this. This is he misleading. Claimed by the president at best at worst it is it is downright hurtful and and not truthful when you look at. What other presidents have done as Louie mentioned every president in modern memory I would think since the invention of the telephone. As use that as part of the waves have to reach out to the families of to see soldiers we haven't gotten. I any feedback from the White House about what exactly the president was referring to are there examples that he would like to site in this. He's now kind of claiming that he's ignorant about other people's policies and it's not clear on all of those but you're right this was not even a question about why did you call the family was about -- speak out publicly. And then he turned it into this comparison game with previous presidents. Are rightly where one ask you something else about another story involving president trump and the military. There's been a lot of advances made in the fight against ice is overseas this is true particularly in recent weeks in Iraqi forces have made advances in Mosul we had Syrian forces have made. Advantage just the last few days inn in hock and president puppet sort of taking credit for this now saying look. This I helped push this along it's because of the changing attitudes in the military. That I helped to push through without what helped to drive some of these recent advances. Really more than trends towards helping these foresees the Iraqi forces the Syrian forces. I'm pushing back against crisis in each of those countries the significant victories in Mosul and rock are gonna happen under his watch that is that's reality. The number of troops in and advising Iraqi forces in Iraq and Syria pretty much the same as it were towards the end of the Obama administration. One of the things that he's talking about is how he loosened the rules of engagement. There's some truth to that not not Fuld a fully but would she get into that. In the Mosul about a from Mosul is a very tight battle space. We're talking about street by street fighting. Dual procedures for enabling air strikes what they mentally they had to go to a senior general officer to be approved. One of the procedure that have been set in place by the Obama administration towards Ian was a relaxation of that rule. So that it could be delegated that authority can be delegated to other senior officers. Well as sit the start of the season as the war. Is that the fighting in Mosul intensified. That day in jail commanders in Iraq at the authority to delegate that even further. Could call in airstrikes you lower ranking officers in that was really into the reality of war but it was also enabled by guidance provided by the administration. And there in Afghanistan and you know the US has been fighting ice is there is well. And there's definitely been an intensification of the air campaign there. My again because of loosening of restrictions. Some of which have been provided Q under the truck administration some towards the end of the Obama administration which by the way. Tightened those air restrictions in the first place a wage. Made it difficult to strike of the Taliban and prices in. Eastern Afghanistan so it it's a mix say again is that a clear picture but. If you can't deny that these major victories are gonna take place under the trump administration. Again continue with trends that began under the Obama administration because they're the ones who put these procedures in place to begin with the fight nicest. And of course still a very long way to go on those fronts. Overseas as well OK for alleged Rick I got to ask you about that it seems like we're always tracking the latest fight that the president is having with. Another member of his own party this week at least today it seems to be John McCain back again. He delivered some remarks recently he was warning people about what he called half baked various nationalism. Now the president is firing back at him again where are we in this relationship. Well did your comments came last night John McCain is receiving an award in Philadelphia actually presented to him. By Joseph Biden is part of the prepared remarks he talked about that that nationalist sentiment he was asked even today we talk of a president companies that now he's referring to others I think you. It's pretty clear to my years anyways talk about the bad and maybe some outside advisors and influencers it is not a White House but not the president tell the president noted interview today said he. Did hear exactly what John McCain said he better be careful. Because when he hits he hits back and he was behaving itself now without wouldn't last look. Out of all the fights president trump has engaged in many of them are inexplicable including a woman referenced earlier with the goals are family. Fewer of them though are think are as counterproductive ultimately ultimately in the moment John McCain he needs John McCain's vote. He needs John McCain's support on foreign policy on domestic policy to health care bill failing because of John McCain's no vote to time's president up noses. I think it again it gets back to that kind of counter punching mentality. He feels like he's being attacked he's going to attack right back he started it with John McCain way back in the in the primaries two years ago plus. He does not appear done with it yet so I think. There's an odd split screen going when you have this president reaching out with me if appearing with Mitch McConnell yesterday helping with John McCain's good friend Lindsey Graham as well as Rand Paul and other former rival over the weekend. And yet still engaging in this big fight with with Bob Corker and still now threatening John McCain with further words of the Soviet disheartened Republicans who say that's yes actually get things on here. Why are you having these fights. We'll see where it goes from here of course keeping in close eye on the president's Twitter feed and interviews Rick Klein. Over at the White House and Louis Martinez at the Pentagon thanks guys get to talk to you thanks on the thanks to all of you for watching as well head over to abcnews.com anytime to get the latest on those stories or. Download the ABC news acted all the breaking news and headlines. Right you're bound for now I'm on an up and up to evacuate them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.