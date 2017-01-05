Transcript for Trump: 'I would be honored to' meet with Kim Jong Un

The president. Didn't just say that he would be open to meeting with Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances. He said he would be honored to meet with them this is somebody who has started his own people somebody this threatened. To destroy the United States just last week you put out a video capturing the capital getting destroyed by North Korean fighters. How could he be honored to meet with Kim Jung. President understands. The threat that North Korea poses and he will do whatever is necessary under the right circumstances to protect our country from the threat that they pose. So the I'm John and I guess because he is still ahead a state. So it's if it is sort of a there's a diplomatic pieces but the bottom line is the president's gonna do what he asked you right now he's building a coalition in the region. To isolate North Korea both economically diplomatically to get the threat. To to take that threat down and in so. Bid that is his number one priority right now is protecting his country and our people. Once more hooker for his work I think he's quite witty he went over this the interview that that he assumed power at a at a young age. When his father passed away. And there was a lot of potential threats to could've come his way and he's obviously. Managed to two. Lead a country forward despite the obvious concerns that we and so many other people have. The Pratt you know he is a young person to be leading a country with nuclear weapons. And so. That set aside and the president recognizes the threat they pose is doing every began to isolate that threaten to make sure that we bring stability in the region.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.