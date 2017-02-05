Transcript for Trump says he would be 'honored' to meet with Kim Jong-un

becoming a superstar at just 13. So, as the situation with North Korea intensifies, you know who says he would be honored to sit down with Kim Jong-un who he calls one smart cookie. So, has he truly lost his mind? Did he forget what has been going on? I mean, is he trying to now be diplomatic? Did somebody pull his coat tail and say, listen, doll, you got to figure this out. I think he's trying to go with that line of him being the great negotiator once again. He's going to get to the table and no matter what kind of tyrant is there they're going to be suddenly convinced that Donald Trump knows what he's doing and going to turn over to democracy. In a 2008 debate I remember president Obama saying he would meet with leaders of Iran, Syria. Didn't he say how wonderful and delightful they were. But he said without preconditions. That was a problem when president Obama said it and it's a problem now. Even if you meet with them without preconditions, these are countries that infringe brutally on human rights. They should have to change the way their country works in order for us to sit down at the table with them. Dream on. It does not work that way. And one of the things that I know happened, I believe happened with president Clinton, when he would go and deal with North Korea, he would say to Kim Jong-un, look, you don't have any money because all you create is armament, you create thin, devices that kill, and bombs and stuff. So here's the deal, you don't sell your bombs to anybody else and we'll give you the money to feed your people, because we know that's all y'all make. Now, if you go over to the other Korea and you mess with them, we're going to get all those folks out of there, knock your country out, wait ten years, and put everybody back. Are we clear? And Kim Jong-un was like, okay, we're going to do this, you give us the money, we're not going to sell our stuff to anybody else. I think diplomacy, when you're dealing with dictators and really brutal people is much better than puffing up, because when you puff up, you then have to act. And you can say, listen, we're going to bomb you, but you have to be prepared for that and I think the really adult adults said, look, we're not doing that, we're not doing that. But that's a very tough kind of diplomacy. I could be on board with that kind of diplomacy but that's not what happens. What happens is a lot of appeasement. For example, the way we dealt with Syria and Assad, Assad has been empowered. He was able to commit genocide because we didn't do that. The last time that we messed with a country who was bombing their own people and spraying their own people, we're still in that war. We're still in that war, so that doesn't work either, you know, so there has to be a better way. I personally feel like the rest of the world needs to step up oftentimes, because we can't be the only ones saying, hey, listen, we're seeing this. We can't be the only ones fighting for what's right in the world. Not democracy, socialism or whatever it is, but it can't come from the bombing place anymore. But trump thinks that if he flatters them, it's going to work somehow because when they do it to him, he says, you know, Putin, he's a great guy, he likes me, I think he's great. That's how he operates. He doesn't understand. It doesn't seem like he understands that there are policies in place and Kim Jong-un is going to say, oh, he thinks I'm a smart cookie, I think I'll get rid of my nuclear arsenal, I'm just going to get rid of it. That's not true diplomacy but I have to agree with whoopi. I'm oftentimes very conflicted about this. Are you diplomatic when it comes to a dictator, when it comes to someone like the president in the Philippines who has killed 7,000 people because they're addicted to drugs but I think that there always has to be diplomacy. When you say something good about duterte and Kim Jong-un, doesn't it legitimize them? When the president of the United States does it, it raises them up. And so -- but I don't know any other person who's been in the job who's done that. This is a first for me. This is a new one. The other thing is when you think of a few -- do you guys remember a few weeks ago when senator McCain said lightly something along the linesf Kim Jong-un as maybe a spoiled frat kid or entitled. Kim Jong-un responded. He said something along the lines of this type of thing could be a declaration of war. You're talking about someone that's -- Two unstable leaders, trump and Kim. Is that someone you make a date with? When you start the aggression, you have to back it up. If you're being aggressive in a place where, you know, you're sending up things that you know are not going to reach anywhere. But when you want a lot of attention, this is a kid who needs a lot of attention and wants a lot of attention. Kim Jong-un? Kim Jong-un, okay? And the first one by the way had a very good relationship with China. This one does not. So it's a little harder to negotiate. But what we should have done, what we should have done is saying listen, we're not going to take this, man, come on. We're not going to do this with you. We're not going to indulge in this because we know that you don't have anybody surrounding. I have all the -- I have all the game pieces, man. We got China, we got this one, we got that. So you need to sit down and talk to us because you know together we could wipe you out. Then are we agreeing that this sudden diplomacy is good? It's late. A simplistic way. You don't go out and say the guy is a smart cookie. You go behind the scenes and you have diplomacy relations. A slap in the face to the people who have been killed by these dictators. Kennedy during the Cuban missile crises didn't say, gee, I really like khrushchev. They made a deal behind the scenes. Whoopi's example with president Clinton, there was a consequence, the way she phrased that, we will do this but you better do this and that's been missing. We didn't do that with Syria. How do we know that tillerson isn't doing that? You don't draw the red line and when they cross the red line you do nothing about it. There has to be diplomacy but if you continue do this this -- -- Doing that. Perhaps he is but it would be good and comforting for the nation to know that they're on top of this as opposed to just letting it, you know, look like we're thumbing our nose and starting stuff that we can't really -- we can't really back it up. So I think, you know, it would be -- diplomacy is always, I think, better for us because we are a big nation. We are the big mama jam ma in the world, one of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.