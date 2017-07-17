Trump hops in the driver's seat of a fire engine

More
President Trump climbed into a fire engine during the start of Made in America Week at the White House today, yelling to Vice President Mike Pence, "Where's the fire? We'll put it out fast!"
0:26 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump hops in the driver's seat of a fire engine
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48689425,"title":"Trump hops in the driver's seat of a fire engine","duration":"0:26","description":"President Trump climbed into a fire engine during the start of Made in America Week at the White House today, yelling to Vice President Mike Pence, \"Where's the fire? We'll put it out fast!\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-hops-drivers-seat-fire-engine-48689425","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.