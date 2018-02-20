Transcript for Trump to host school shooting victims for listening session

Tomorrow won't be hosting parents teachers and students here at the White House to discuss efforts to ensure safety at our schools. Members of the Parkland community will be attending listening session. As we'll individuals who were impacted got past school shootings including the column buying and sandy hook tragedies. On Thursday we will be hosting local officials including members of the law enforcement community to continue that conversation. What you said were up. It tomorrow you mentioned who was coming what's the topic exactly is it mental health is it guys what are they didn't talk about with the parents and teens. I think it's a wide range of issues you have. And number of people that have. Unfortunately been through. Horrific tragedy like the one that we saw on Parkland Florida last week. As well as some that hope they never have to go through that will have a number of parents and teachers and students. From schools in the local area as well. And this is a listening session. To see what could be done better what actual concerns of the students are what they would like to see it. Blitzes. Look open. And had any specific announcements. Oh win and close the door on any front. Again that's what the next several days and weeks will be to have conversations in a see what this process looks like. And to see what areas we can help make changes tune and in what places that we can be better.

