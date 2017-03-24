Transcript for Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says

Arrigo the president has received some positive news about a building that bears his name. The General Services Administration says the lease for the trump hotel and DC is in good standing. The leasing bans government officials from profiting off the agreement. Ethics experts had argued the president violated the lease when he took office. Also in Washington their reports this morning that six Secret Service agents will face discipline for White House security breach on March 10. A man jumped several fences at the White House and state on the grounds. For sixteen minutes even reaching the White House door before he was taken into custody. The agents reportedly facing discipline include offices from the uniformed division and special agents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.