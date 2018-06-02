Trump: 'I'd love to see a shutdown' if immigration loopholes aren't closed

"If we don't change it, let's have a shutdown," the president said during a roundtable discussion on MS-13.
1:08 | 02/06/18

Transcript for Trump: 'I'd love to see a shutdown' if immigration loopholes aren't closed
You know we can't do the job he's incredible professionals table cannot do this job unless we change. That really legislation and frankly I'll go a step further if we don't change the legislation. We don't get rid of these loopholes were killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill. Gang members in which is talking about domestic scene there are many. Stories matched. If we don't change it let's have a shot gap will do shut down and it's worth it for a cut. I'd love to see it shut that we don't get this stuff taking care. So we have to strengthen our borders not by government compile we have so far behind it time and by the way. The world is laughing at us because they can't believe. These policies they don't happen I could name fifteen of them right now no other country in the world has what we have. And what idiots stop and we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety. And unrelated but still related they don't want to take care of our military. And shut it down. We'll go live another shut them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

