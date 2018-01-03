Transcript for Trump imposing tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

We have with us. The biggest steel companies in the United States that used to feel a bigger. But they're going to be a lot bigger again. And we have the need aluminum companies. In the United States and they've been very unfairly treated by bad policy. By bad trade deals. By other countries they've been harshly treated by at veterans and they have not been. Properly represented more importantly because of that all workers in our country have not been properly represented. So we're gonna build our steel industry back and we'll get a bill aluminum industry backed the fact is we weren't treated and we haven't been treated fairly. By other countries but I don't blame the other countries when I was in China should listen president Shia have a lot of respect for president just about blame you. If you're able to get away with making. Almost 500. Billion dollars a year off of our country how can I believe if somebody agreed to these deals. And those people should be ashamed of themselves what they've let happen. So we're bringing it back and we're gonna bring get back relatively rapidly and we're going. QB instituting tariffs when it comes to a time when our country can't make. Aluminum and steel. And somebody said it before and I will tell you you almost don't have much of a country. Because without steel. And aluminum. Your country's not the same. And we need that we need it even for defense you think I mean we needed for defense we need great steelmakers. Great aluminum makers to defense. So will probably see you sometime next week we'll be signing it and and you'll have protection for the first time a long while and you get a we grow your industries that's all I'm asking yet that we grow. You're industries mr. secretary thank you very much for we appreciate it. Mr. secretary. Thank you very much and we'll see you next week thank you everybody thank. Yeah yeah. A limited period. Yeah 25%. To steal. It'll be 10% for all of them. You know people are. Along for it to.

