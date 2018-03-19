Transcript for Trump increases criticism of special counsel

Now the other big story that we're following overnight prison term for ramping up his attack on special counsel Robert Muller's Russian investigation that a president fired off a series of tweets this weekend is now White House lawyer is trying to clarify. ABC don't let science has all the details for a sell at good morning. Diana and that's good morning president trump spent the weekend out of the public eye but feel mean over Twitter. His latest attacks on the Russian investigation are entering new territory. President trump a steering his fury over the rusher probe in a new direction his latest targets special counsel Robert Mueller calling him out for the first time buying mean. The president tweeted the Muller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. Which aren't. The fresh attack came after his personal lawyer called for the Justice Department to end to the special counsel's probe. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are issuing a warning don't fire Muller. Were rule of law nation this would undoubtedly result in a constitutional crisis. And I think Democrats Republicans need to speak out about this right now. A White House lawyer tried to ease concerns the White House yet again confirms that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of the special counsel. On Fox News one Republican urged the president exercise restraint if you've done nothing wrong you should walk the investigation to be as full song and Thoreau. S possible. The president also took aim at deputy FBI director injured McCabe who was fired on Friday eight days before his retirement. McCain denies any wrong doing but the president tweeted his ouster was a great day for democracy. Sources tell ABC news McCabe was interviewed by Muller's team and gave investigators personal memos and his interactions with the president. Similar memos written by his boss and former FBI director James coney. The president tweeted he spent very little time with McCain and says he never saw him taking any notes he's calling the document by both the McCain. And colleague quotes fake memos Kennison Diane are let's signs live from DC for us thank you.

