Transcript for Trump insistent tax overhaul bill be called the 'The Cut Cut Cut Act'

Under our plan will go from being one of the highest tax nations in the world. To one of the lowest meeting more jobs more factories more plants more opportunities right here in America where we want to. We will reduce taxes. For businesses of all sides finally our plan will bring back trillions of dollars from optional. Trillions. We. In my estimation four trillion dollars that will come roaring back into our country that would be put to work. And will be spent by our property. That could never get that money back many years and interestingly it's something that. Republicans and Democrats have agreed on for years bring the money what's not to agree. Bring the money that they couldn't get it done because it was a lack of leadership they couldn't get they owed greeted should be done they couldn't get it done again with the highest tax. Nation. Just about in the world. We need tax cuts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.