Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns, Treasury secretary says

President Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said today.
1:04 | 04/26/17

The president released his tax returns so they. President has no intention the president has released funny of information. And I think is given more financial disclosure than anybody else I think the American population has funny. Information on. According to our institutions into Friday's two I returns that are out there getting rid of the alternative minimum. Tax seats and five point three. Would we he would only pay five point three million in federal income taxes. Our response to those critics who say a lot of what you present here today that say the president benefit his own businesses. Again let me just comment what this is about. Is creating jobs in creating economic growth and that's that's what massive tax cuts and massive tax reform. In simplifying the system is what we're gonna do the AMT is just another example. Of a third complicated. Set of rules anyway thank you everybody appreciate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

