Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US

The six young women, part of a robotics contest, had twice been denied visas.
0:42 | 07/13/17

Transcript
Transcript for Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US
In the meantime president trump has personally intervene on behalf of a group of Afghan girls who were trying to come to the United States for robotics competition. The sixteens were denied visas and many people on social media blamed it on the president's immigration policies. A White House official said when the president heard about the girls' plight he got Homeland Security it's clear the way for them to visit next week. And senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to unveil his latest bill today to repeal a lot of the Affordable Care Act. The Kentucky Republican is under great pressure with his party's conservatives pulling in one direction. And GOP moderates pushing in the other. President trump added to that pressure yesterday saying he will be very angry if the senate fails to pass a bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

