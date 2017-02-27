Trump introduces guest with rare disease at congressional address

More
Megan Crowley, one of the White House guests at the president's speech, is battling Pompe disease.
2:34 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump introduces guest with rare disease at congressional address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45817909,"title":"Trump introduces guest with rare disease at congressional address","duration":"2:34","description":"Megan Crowley, one of the White House guests at the president's speech, is battling Pompe disease.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-introduces-guest-rare-disease-congressional-address-45817909","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.