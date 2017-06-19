Transcript for Is Trump under investigation or not?

So the current administration really needs to get themselves together. They do. And they got to get the story straight because you know who tweeted that he is being investigated for firing James Comey. But yesterday his lawyer, Jay siccalo seemed to confirm and deny it at the same time. Take a look. Now he's being investigated by the department of justice. So he's being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general, deputy attorney general recommended him to take by the agency who recommended the termination. You have now said he is being investigated after saying -- No. Let me be crystal clear so you completely understand. We have not received or aware of any investigation of the president of the United States. You just said two times that he's being investigated. If in fact it was correct that the president was being investigated he would be investigating for taking action that an agency told him to take. So that is protected under the constitution as his article 1 power. That's all I said. So he said he was only being hypothetical when he said he was being investigated. Meaning trump right? I'm not sure. Meaning trump. I don't know what he -- he confused me. Trump has a tweet that says I'm being investigated. Yes. But his lawyer isn't obligated to tell them if they're investigating him. They're allowed to. Can a federal prosecutor is not going to tell you hey, you're the target of the investigation until you have the evidence. Once you have the evidence you send a target letter. Or a target letter. Or a target letter. Make it a little plealess mean. And it does say you are under investigation. This lawyer the way he posed all of the information is what gives lawyers a bad name right? He's twisting and lawyers are supposed to be word Smiths. He very well said he's being investigated. He said it. Something is crazy going on. No? I know. I was reading that trump is now yelling at the TV set. I mean, kellyanne is talking to the microwave. Sean is hiding in the bushes. Something is wacko. The media spinning things after watching Chris Wallace. He's repeating back what happened. He goes this is weird. You don't know whether there's an investigation. You just told us -- like nonstop confusion through the whole interview. There's an epidemic that happens to people. I've known him for a long time. He's a smart guy. I did not date him. But I used to work at Fox News with him. He was on all the time. He has been coherent and smart on issues. Something happens to these people when they two to defend Donald Trump that all of a sudden they make no sense. Talking about -- They won't speak the truth. That's why. Okay. But it's still his face on the television and his reputation. I've seen it happen to newt Gingrich and famous TV host 'that all of a sudden are blabbering and Chris Wallace is like what, what are you saying? I think it's an epidemic. I'm going to have to come up -- maybe you can. The white house also

