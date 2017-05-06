Trump won't invoke executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying

The former FBI director will testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Transcript for Trump won't invoke executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
The president's power to dessert executive privileges very well established. However in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate's intelligence committee. President trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Connolly scheduled testimony.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

