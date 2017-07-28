Trump says John Kelly will do a 'fantastic job' as chief of staff

After deplaning from Air Force One, President Trump called Kelly "a star" and said Reince Priebus is "a good man."
0:23 | 07/28/17

Comments
Transcript for Trump says John Kelly will do a 'fantastic job' as chief of staff
Mike good and John Kelly we'll do a bad bad. General Kelley has been star. Got an incredible job are respected by everybody and eight great great American. Right greatness but that Ben thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

