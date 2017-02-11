Transcript for Trump jokes his mother would have never pictured him in the Oval Office

Thank him as president. Thank you for having us. Truly you know her grip on. Floyd launched into from the legacy my mother. Never imagine. That one day the sun. We'll beat you in the Oval Office in the White House. Spending just like the precedent that Netflix thank you and my mother.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.