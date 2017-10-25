Transcript for Trump lashes out at GOP senator after he announced he's not running again

Republican senator Jeff flake has the cleared his independence of the trump administration. I rise today to say enough after an impassioned speech on the senate floor Tuesday. Stop pretending that the Dick get degradation of our politics in the conduct of some in our executive branch. Our normal. He is predicting today that more Republicans may stand up to president trump Noah a lot of my coloreds have spoken out and I think a lot more well but in a series of tweets today the president disagrees writing Jeff flake with an 18% approval rating in Arizona said a lot of my colleagues have spoken out. Really they just gave me a standing O but it's not just like senator Bob Corker has also been indicting president trump who he supported in the election. He blamed him for the debasement of the nation and says he failed to rise to the occasion as president duties a role model to children United States now. The constant non truth. Telling. Just the name calling the things I think the basement of our nation will be what he'll be remembered most for. I'm bridal critiques from within the GOP comes at a crucial time for the president was trying to woo senators to support his tax plan. But senate majority leader Mitch McConnell thinks that the intra party politics won't do real the Republican agenda if there's any thing that unified Republican. It's doctor. President trump is largely dismissing the critiques of those Republican senator saying that they wouldn't get elected. And tweeting that they are now acting irked. Want exactly BC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.