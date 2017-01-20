Transcript for Trump, Lawmakers Joke About Pens During Law Signing

There's been. It's only in every night. And better yeah. Yeah Carlson Ron. Tom. July oh. They don't want an. I wanted. Tough group. Hello earnings. Best told. Call. Me. Let's check morning. It is I'm. Yeah me. News yeah. This veterans and Charles. John I'm. Violently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.