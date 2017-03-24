Transcript for Trump leaves 'everything on the field' as crucial health care vote looms

Later today a houseful. Be voting on the American health care act. Current vote is scheduled for 330. The president has been working the phones and having in person meeting since the American health care act was introduced. His left everything on the field when it comes to this bill. The president as I mentioned had speaker Wright come up here and visit with them to update him on the bill. They are continuing to discuss the way forward on this I think the speaker has done everything he can he's worked really closely with with the president. I think the end of the day you know I said yesterday that can't force people to vote. But I think we've given them every single recent but fail. Every place they mate and down. And I think this is the right thing to do at some point you can only do so much as is what I would. Honestly I an antique everything we can possibly do to listen to members to get their concerns. And this in this piece of legislation to make it as strong as possible the American people. Has been done there's nobody day. Objectively can look at this effort say the president you can do every single thing he possibly could with his team to get. Every vote possible and I think that's why you know I still feel good about this but. You know we are we are numbers you've got to make that decision for themselves this is the final hour to make that same.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.