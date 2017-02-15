Transcript for Trump says he 'can live with' either one- or two-state solution in Israel

As with any successful negotiation. Both sides will have to make compromises. You know that there. That. Our lives has been. Remarkably strong. But under your leadership. I'm confident that we'll get even stronger. As far as settlements I'd like to see you hold back on settlements are a little bit. Will. Work something out but I would like to see India will be made I think it deal will be made so I'm looking at two state and one state. And I like the one that both parties like. I'm very happy with the one that both parties I can live with either what I thought for a while the two state looked like it may be easier to. But honestly if BB and if the Palestinians if Israel and the Palestinians there. Are happy I'm happy with the one they like the best the Israelis are gonna have to show some flexibility. Just hard toward to do. I think the Palestinians. Have to get rid of some of that. Hate that there teller from a very young age that to a tremendous heat. Thank you very much. Appreciate that room.

